Metaverse no more? ByteDance and Tencent scale back VR ambitions

A customer tries out a VR headset at a ByteDance Pico store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. , [+] On 29 May 2023. Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images

Two years after ByteDance acquired Chinese VR (virtual reality) headset maker Pico for $1.3 billion, the tech giant is now reportedly downsizing and restructuring its VR division.

The move comes as enthusiasm for the metaverse has waned, and emerging technologies like ChatGPT have moved to the forefront, offering transformative potential for the tech industry.

ByteDance’s overhaul comes in the wake of Tencent’s strategic pivot in its XR (extended reality) development earlier this year, moving away from in-house hardware production. Tencent is reportedly partnering with Meta Platform to serve as the exclusive distributor of the new, more affordable VR headset in China, with sales expected to begin in late 2024.

So, the two most high-profile players in China’s VR market are stepping back. Meanwhile, Meta’s Quest 3 VR headset also failed to meet expectations in the US. The latest survey from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that Meta has reduced its Q4 shipment volume for Quest 3 by about 5%-10% this year, following the decline in market demand. Below expectations.

Apple, which made a surprise reveal of its Vision Pro headset in June, is reportedly cutting production forecasts for the device, and delaying plans to launch a lower-priced, mass-market Vision product.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset, shown during , [+] Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It appears that the VR industry is at another turning point. Despite significant investments, the anticipated “singularity” moment of widespread adoption remains elusive, and the industry is still searching for the validation it has yet to achieve with consumers.

ByteDance has chosen a strategic path of preservation, in response to uncertainty in the region. The company aims to maintain its research efforts at minimal cost while awaiting a possible resurgence in the VR market at a later date. The Beijing-based company is trying to balance the need for innovation against the realities of a challenging market.

ByteDance’s $3 billion bet on Pico

ByteDance is the most committed Chinese investor in the virtual reality (VR) sector. In a strategic move that underlined its commitment to VR, ByteDance acquired Pico in August 2021 for a whopping 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion). This acquisition price was significantly higher than market consensus, which valued Pico at approximately 2–3 billion yuan at the time.

After the acquisition, ByteDance maintained its investment momentum. Reports suggest that the company will invest an additional 10 billion yuan next year with the goal of boosting sales of Pico headsets. In total, ByteDance is estimated to spend about 20 billion yuan ($2.74 billion) on its VR ambitions.

This heavy investment reflects the company’s vision of VR as a major player in the future of technology at a time when the metaverse was the hottest concept. In 2021, Facebook rebranded as Meta, Disney officially established a Metaverse division, and all major Chinese companies formed XR and Metaverse-related teams. But things did not go according to plan.

ByteDance hoped that an advanced VR headset, a high-cost performance PICO 4, could help it establish a dominant market position, as Meta’s Quest headset was able to achieve. The company has set an ambitious target of selling 1 million units for 2022, which is double the Pico’s total sales of half a million in 2021.

However, despite leveraging its extensive short video platform for marketing and enlisting several celebrities for promotion, Pico’s sales fell short. Total sales for 2022 were projected to be around 700,000 units, well below their target.

Sales declined further in 2023, when total AR/VR headset shipments across the entire Chinese market dropped to only 328,000 units. With the Pico’s 59% market share, this means the Pico will have sold around 194,000 units during the first six months of 2023.

Consumers feel VR headsets are not necessary

Certainly, the design and performance of the PICO 4, priced at 2,500 yuan ($343), offers great value. But consumers are still not convinced it needs to be in their lives. “After running it a few times, it was left gathering dust on the shelf,” said one Pico user.

The problems are manifold: high price entry barriers, poor user experience, lack of quality content, and the absence of “killer apps.”

Users still complain of practical issues, such as dizziness, software lag, bulky headset, short battery life, compatibility with glasses, and controller sensitivity.

Lack of compelling content is also hindering the market. The most popular VR experiences today are still old games hit saber, Emerging VR sports games struggle to remain viable, and users often find traditional gaming consoles like the Switch more attractive.

The Pico platform has only 530 applications, including games, videos, sports, and office scenarios – far fewer than the millions of apps available on smartphones or the thousands of titles available on video game consoles.

At the end of the day, unlike personal computers and smartphones, which are intrinsically linked to everyone’s work and daily lives, VR headsets haven’t achieved the same level of integration.

For now, VR remains primarily an entertainment tool. This means it cannot possibly justify spending billions of dollars. It’s probably wise for ByteDance to avoid throwing good money after bad.

The time of VR will come, not yet in China

Despite facing challenges, the VR industry is still expected to play an important role as a next-generation mobile terminal or computing platform.

According to a report by IDC, the VR/AR headset market is projected to grow by 46.8% in 2024, mainly driven by two key products: Meta’s Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro.

However, the outlook for the Chinese market appears to be more cautious, especially with Pico and Tencent scaling back their efforts. There are no expectations of any major product releases in China in 2024.

Chinese VR/AR headset manufacturers can focus on maintaining their operations while waiting for a transformative moment like the iPhone “revolution” in the future.