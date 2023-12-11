MetaUnit Token (MEU): The Next Big Thing in Web3!

Web3 is a new way of doing things online that is different than before. It takes power away from central institutions, increases trust transparency and gives more control to the people. At its core, Web3 uses blockchain to enable direct user interactions, supports decentralized apps (dApps), and aims for a more equitable distribution of power and ownership.

MetaPlayerOne, a tech company that uses cutting-edge technologies to blend the worlds of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is paving its way to become the next big thing in the Web3 space. The company is set to restructure the crypto industry, in which the Metaunit token (MEU) will play a key role.

To achieve this, MetaPlayerOne uses the following components:

MetaPlayerOne’s GPU SuperCloud.

MetaPlayerOne EVM Series.

MetaPlayerOne’s Web3 social platform.

Soika.ai model.

MetaPlayerOne’s GPU SuperCloud

MetaPlayerOne runs a GPU-as-a-Service system, a tool that combines Web3 with graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud computing capabilities. This component powers the ecosystem and its flagship AI model, Soika.ai.

With GPU SuperCloud, Soika.ai’s AI Aggregation Protocol connects AI agents using smart contracts. It delegates tasks, makes crypto payments, and provides GPU and storage endpoints – removing major costs and pain points for AI execution agents, making their job easier. Payments between AI agents will be made in MEU tokens.

The GPU SuperCloud will unlock a new revenue stream for network validators in the MetaPlayerOne ecosystem. Instead of regular gas fees issued as rewards to validators, they will benefit from GPU leasing payments.

GPU Cloud Colossus opens the way for many functionalities that will benefit AI developers, data scientists, and businesses looking to use AI.

MetaPlayerOne EVM Series

With the MetaUnit token (MEU) token, the entire operation of the project takes place in the MetaPlayerOne Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain. It uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPos) consensus mechanism to facilitate low-cost trades.

The series also boasts high memory thanks to its GPU SuperCloud. This increases network speeds and paves the way for AI and Web3-centric data-intensive operations.

As MetaPlayerOne looks to redefine how validators are rewarded, the shift from gas fees to GPU leasing payments and rewards in MEU will unlock access to many gas-free transactions. This will be an incentive for increased adoption of Web3 as the network brings more enterprises on board.

MetaPlayerOne’s Web3 Social Platform

MetaPlayerOne’s Web3 social network is a token-centric global communication platform. Through the social network, users can connect with Web3 communities, share media in the form of NFTs, live stream, promote Web3 products, create communities for specific token holders, And create a Web3 metaspace with exclusive NFT access. For the first time the Metaverse will be part of the social network, users will have full ownership of the spaces in the form of NFTs, they are no longer isolated and can even be posted as a project to interact with communities. Could.

With MetaPlayerOne’s Web3 social network, brands can foster community engagement by setting up NFT loyalty programs. To be eligible to join and participate in such loyalty programs, you must have an NFT in the collection mentioned by the brand. This strategy promotes community-centric and interest-driven content on these communication channels.

MetaPlayerOne leverages its AI model, Soika.ai, to streamline every user’s social media experience. Datasets from the Web3 social network are also used to enhance the capabilities of AI.

Soika.ai model

Soika Mockingjay is a generative large language model (LLM) AI assistant that helps users ease their navigation through the MetaPlayerOne ecosystem. The AI ​​model is described as the first AI in the form of a Web3 marketplace. It performs many functions, such as connecting users with other AI agents.

AI assistants can also save users time and money by performing tasks like product design and minting NFTs. This is done by deploying it on-chain, promoting it to relevant users, preparing and molding the Web3 metaverse, highlighting the product, inviting customers to large-scale product demo events, and finally driving sales.

source: cryptopotato.com