Meta's Zuckerberg takes aim at Apple Vision Pro, says Quest is 'better product, period'

META’s Mark Zuckerberg got Apple’s (AAPL) Vision Pro and, perhaps not surprisingly, he’s not so impressed. In a Reel posted Tuesday evening, the social media CEO sized up Apple’s headset against Meta’s own Quest 3 and came to the conclusion that “the Quest is the superior product.”

Zuckerberg’s post, which he filmed extensively using the Quest 3, comes as Apple’s Vision Pro approaches its second week on the market. The $3,499 “spatial computer” quickly went viral as videos and photos of people using it spread across social media.

All the hype surrounding the launch of Vision Pro has irked Zuckerberg, who has poured billions of dollars into Meta’s efforts to bring VR/AR headsets into the mainstream and push his vision for a metaverse that is interconnected. A series of connected online worlds.

In his review of the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg pointed out some differences between the devices, chief among them being their prices. Apple’s Vision Pro costs significantly more than the average consumer electronics product. At $499, the Quest 3 isn’t exactly cheap, though it comes closer to what you’d spend on a modern game console or laptop than Apple’s offering.

Zuckerberg also criticized the Vision Pro for not requiring a wired external battery pack and said the Quest is more comfortable, has a wider field-of-view and brighter display.

“I was surprised by how many tradeoffs [Apple] “The quality of the device had to be ensured,” Zuckerberg said. “I’m very surprised that the Quest is so much better at most of the things people use these headsets for.”

Zuckerberg also talked about the broader ecosystem powering the headset, touching on Apple’s closed operating system compared to Meta’s more open approach, saying he’d like to see an open approach win out.

For what it’s worth, I’ve used both the Quest 3 and the Vision Pro and found the Vision Pro to be easier to navigate and quite comfortable. Its display was also unique, offering impressive clarity compared to the Quest 3.

It makes sense for Zuckerberg to promote his product. But criticizing Apple’s Vision Pro is an unusual move among tech CEOs.

“I think one of the reasons for anybody to do what they did is to keep that hype going, keep that momentum going, because this market definitely needs it,” said Tuong Nguyen, director and analyst at Gartner. ” “Keep people interested, and what better way than to shoot.”

According to Nguyen, Zuckerberg’s battle with Apple is a good thing, because it means increased competition, which should ultimately benefit consumers.

It’s also important to note that Apple may address Zuckerberg’s criticisms with the next version of Vision Pro, IDC research director Ramon Lamas said.

“Let’s come back in a year, let’s come back in two years and see how that story changes,” he said.

This is not the first time there has been a dispute between Zuckerberg and Apple. Heck, this isn’t the first time the CEO has used his social platform to tangle with another Big Tech executive. You may recall that the billionaire was previously ready to fight Tesla CEO Elon Musk, when the X boss challenged Zuckerberg to an MMA match in 2023.

But his disdain for Apple runs deeper than playground antics.

Apple ended Meta’s advertising business by releasing its App Tracking Transparency feature in 2021. The software update gave iPhone users the ability to prevent their movements on the web and other apps from being tracked, cutting off a significant portion of Meta’s data stream. Its advertising helps in strengthening sales.

Meta has also criticized Apple for its so-called walled garden-style operating system that gives the iPhone maker ultimate control over what types of apps and software users can install on their devices.

Zuckerberg thinks about Apple’s Vision Pro, however, the headset war will ultimately come down to device sales. And if the Vision Pro can beat the Quest 3 there, the CEO’s opinion won’t matter so much.

