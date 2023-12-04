In August, Meta unveiled its multimodal AI translation model, SeamlessM4T, which supports nearly 100 languages ​​for text and 36 languages ​​for speech. With the updated “v2” architecture, the tech giant is now expanding this tool to make conversation translations more intuitive and expressive – the latter being a missing key to authentic conversations in different languages.

The first of the two new features is “SeamlessExpressive” which, as you can tell from the name, ports your expressions into your translated speech. These include your pitch, volume, emotional tone (excitement, sadness or whispering), speech rate and pauses. Considering that until now translated speech has always seemed robotic, this breakthrough is potentially a game-changer – in our daily lives and also in content production. Supported languages ​​include English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Chinese, although Italian and Chinese are missing from the demo page at the time of writing this article.

The second feature is “SeamlessStreaming”, which starts speech translation while the speaker is speaking, allowing others to hear the translation faster. There’s still a slight latency of just under two seconds, but at least you don’t have to wait for someone to finish a sentence. According to Meta, the challenge here is that different languages ​​have different sentence structures, so it had to develop an algorithm dedicated to studying partial audio input to decide how to generate a translated output. Whether there’s enough context to start, or whether to keep listening.

Meta’s latest development on this “seamless communication” suite appears to be impressive – even more so than mobile interpreter tools offered by companies like Google and Samsung. There’s no word on when the public will be able to use these new features, but I can already imagine Meta baking them into its smart glasses someday, making them even more practical than before.

Source