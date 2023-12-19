Meta's initial decision to remove 2 Israel-Hamas war videos reversed by Oversight Board

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A semi-independent review board has ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta should be fined two times for removing posts that “inform the world about the humanitarian suffering on both sides” of the Israel-Hamas war. The decisions should be reversed. ,

In both cases, Meta reinstated the posts – one of which depicted Palestinian casualties and the other of an Israeli hostage – although it added warning screens to both due to the violent content. This means that the company is not bound to do anything about the board’s decision.

That said, the board also said it disagrees with Meta’s decision to stop recommending the posts in question by Facebook and Instagram, “even in cases where it intended the posts to raise awareness.” were determined.” And it says Meta’s use of automated tools to remove “potentially harmful” content has increased the likelihood of removing “valuable posts” that not only raise awareness of the conflict but also involve human rights violations. There may also be evidence of violation. It urged the company to preserve such content.

The oversight board established by Meta three years ago released its decision on Tuesday, which it said was its first quick decision – taking 12 days instead of the usual 90.

In one case, the board said, Instagram removed a video that showed the aftermath of an attack on or near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Posts showed Palestinians, including children, injured or killed. Meta’s automated systems removed the post, saying it violated its rules against violent and graphic content. While Meta eventually reversed its decision, the board said, it placed a warning screen on the post and demoted it, meaning it was no longer recommended to users and fewer people saw it. The board said it disagrees with the decision to demote the video.

The second case relates to a video posted on Facebook of an Israeli woman pleading with her captors not to kill her as she was taken hostage during a Hamas raid on Israel on October 7.

Users appealed Meta’s decision to remove the posts and the case went to the Oversight Board. The board said the weeks following October 7 saw an almost threefold increase in the daily average of appeals flagged by users belonging to the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meta said it welcomes the board’s decision.

“Expression and security are both important to us and the people who use our services. The board overturned Meta’s original decision to remove this content but approved a subsequent decision to restore the content with a warning screen. Meta had previously reinstated this content so no further action will be taken,” the company said. “There will be no further updates on this matter, as the board has not made any recommendations as part of its decision.”

In a briefing on the matters, the board said Meta has confirmed that it has temporarily lowered the threshold for automated tools to detect and remove potentially infringing content.

“While reducing the risk of harmful content, it also increases the likelihood of accidentally removing valuable, non-infringing content from its platforms,” the Oversight Board said. As of December 11, Meta had not restored pre-limits. October 7 level.

Meta, then called Facebook, launched the oversight board in 2020 in response to criticism that it was not moving fast enough to influence misinformation, hate speech and campaigns from its platforms. The board has 22 members, a multinational group that includes legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

The Board’s decisions, such as in these two cases, are binding but its broader policy conclusions are advisory and Meta is not obliged to follow them.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com