Meta’s AI head doesn’t think AI superintelligence is coming soon, and is skeptical of quantum computing

Facebook parent company Meta held a media event in San Francisco this week highlighting the 10th anniversary of its Fundamental AI research team.

Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief scientist, said society is more likely to get “cat-level” or “dog-level” AI years before human-level AI.

Unlike Google, Microsoft and other tech giants, Meta is not betting big on quantum computing.

Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, speaks at the Viva Tech conference in Paris on June 13, 2023.

Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief scientist and a pioneer of deep learning, said he believes existing AI systems are decades away from reaching some semblance of emotion, equipped with the general knowledge needed to summarize mountains of text in creative ways. can advance their capabilities beyond.

His view contrasts with that of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently said that AI will be “quite competitive” with humans in less than five years, and will outperform people at mentally intensive tasks.

“I know Jensen,” LeCun said recently at an event highlighting the 10th anniversary of Facebook’s parent company’s fundamental AI research team. LeCun said the Nvidia CEO has a lot to gain from the AI ​​craze. “There’s AI warfare, and he’s supplying weapons.”

,[If] The more you think AGI is in, the more GPUs you have to buy,” LeCun said of technologists attempting to develop artificial general intelligence, the kind of AI equivalent to human-level intelligence. As researchers at firms like OpenAI continue their work exploring AGI, they will need more of Nvidia’s computer chips.

LeCun said society is more likely to get “cat-level” or “dog-level” AI years before human-level AI. And the technology industry’s current focus on language models and text data won’t be enough to create the kind of advanced human-like AI systems that researchers have been dreaming about for decades.

“Text is a very poor source of information,” Lacan said, explaining that it would probably take a human 20,000 years to read the amount of text that has been used to train modern language models. “Train a system on the equivalent of 20,000 years of reading material, and they still don’t understand that if A is similar to B, then B is similar to A.”

“There are a lot of basic things about the world that they don’t get from this kind of training,” LeCun said.

So, LeCun and other Meta AI executives have been doing extensive research on how to tailor the so-called transformer models used to build apps like ChatGPIT to work with different types of data, including audio, image, and video information. can be done. The more these AI systems can discover the potentially billions of hidden correlations between these different types of data, the more they can potentially pull off even more fantastical feats, the thinking is.

Some of Meta’s research involves software that can help teach people how to play better tennis by wearing the company’s Project Aria augmented reality glasses, which blend digital graphics with the real world. Officials showed a demo in which a person wearing AR glasses while playing tennis was able to see visual cues teaching them how to properly hold their tennis racket and how to swing their arms with the correct form. The type of AI models needed to power this type of digital tennis assistant require a mix of three-dimensional visual data in addition to text and audio if the digital assistant needs to speak.

These so-called multimodal AI systems represent the next frontier, but their development will not be cheap. And as more companies like Meta and Google parent Alphabet research more advanced AI models, Nvidia could gain an even bigger lead, especially if no other competition emerges.

Nvidia has been the largest donor of generative AI, with its expensive graphics processing units becoming the standard tool used to train large-scale language models. Meta relied on 16,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train its Llama AI software.

CNBC asked whether the tech industry will need more hardware providers as Meta and other researchers continue their work on developing these types of sophisticated AI models.

“It’s not required, but it would be nice,” LeCun said, adding that GPU technology is still the gold standard when it comes to AI.

Still, future computer chips may not be called GPUs, he said.

“Hopefully what you’re going to see is new chips that aren’t graphical processing units, they’re just neural, deep learning accelerators,” LeCun said.

LeCun is also somewhat skeptical about quantum computing, into which tech giants such as Microsoft, IBM and Google have poured resources. Many researchers outside the meta believe that quantum computing machines could supercharge progress in data-intensive fields such as drug discovery, because they can perform multiple operations with so-called quantum bits as opposed to the traditional binary bits used in modern computing. Are able to calculate.

But LeCun has doubts.

“The number of problems you can solve with quantum computing is much more efficiently than you can solve with a classical computer,” Lacan said.

“Quantum computing is a fascinating scientific topic,” LeCun said. It is less clear about the “practical relevance and possibility of building truly useful quantum computers”.

Mike Schroepfer, Meta’s senior partner and former technology lead, agreed, saying he evaluates quantum technology every few years and believes useful quantum machines “may come at some point, but it has such a long time horizon. That it’s irrelevant to what we’re doing.”

“The reason we started the AI ​​Lab a decade ago was because it was very clear that this technology was going to be commercialized within the time frame of the next years,” Schroepfer said.

