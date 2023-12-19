Metaplex unveils inscriptions and engravings for NFTs on Solana

metaplex has introduced a new standard with its latest release – Metaplex Inscriptions & Engravings. This innovation is a major shift towards a fully on-chain and immutable digital asset on the Solana blockchain.

Metaplex is a Web3 firm that has developed an open-source protocol and toolset for creating, minting, and managing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain.

The MetaPlex ecosystem consists of four smart contracts: Token Metadata, Token Vault, Auction, and MetaPlex, which work together to provide developers with the tooling needed to create, launch, and trade NFTs on Solana.

Known for its fast and affordable NFT ecosystem, it has attracted many developers and builders. The platform has been used to create NFTs for a variety of purposes including digital art, gaming, collectibles, and more.

MetaPlex enables creators to build their own communities by managing their own branded storefronts, and it allows developers to hard code permanent royalties into NFTs, ensuring creators receive a share of future sales. Get the share. You will get one percent.

Traditionally, NFTs on Solana relied on services like Arview, IPFS, and S3 to store media, creating a dependency on systems outside the Solana network. However, Metaplex staking will change this scenario by enabling on-chain storage of an asset’s metadata and media.

This eliminates external trust assumptions and opens up new possibilities for on-chain features and smart contracts.

A key feature of this release is the introduction of engraving, bringing true immutability to Solana’s NFTs and inscriptions. Engraver, a component of this innovation, increases security by preventing any changes to the engraved NFT, even if the original program is irreversible.

Both Metaplex inscriptions and engravings have been deployed on DevNet, allowing users to create new NFTs and convert existing NFTs. The inscriptions will be numbered on a first-come, first-served basis, creating anticipation within the Solana community.

Metaplex had several successes in 2023, including significant growth in its user base and revenue. In November 2023, 239,000 unique wallets signed direct transactions with the protocol, representing an increase of 45% month-on-month.

The company has also proven its ability to generate annual revenue, with projections ranging from $4 million to $14 million in 2022. Metaplex has become an established NFT infrastructure protocol in the Solana ecosystem, facilitating over 99.9% of NFT mints.

The platform has been used to create NFTs for a variety of purposes including digital art, gaming, collectibles, and more.

In August 2022, Metaplex announced that it had surpassed $1 billion in direct NFT sales after one year, creators minted 14 million NFTs on the Solana network using the Metaplex protocol, leading to direct and secondary sales. $3 billion was produced. More than a billion were produced.

The company has also announced plans to further increase the stability of the protocol, including transitioning the token metadata program to full immutability and introducing a small fee for use of the program.

Also read; OpenAI forms “preparatory team” with the board of the final AI safety authority

Source: CryptoTVPlus.com

Source: biz.crast.net