MetaPlayerOne.app is transforming customer loyalty programs and community building through its cutting-edge non-fungible token (NFT) networking platform. The platform provides tools for businesses to launch exclusive NFT collections to increase customer loyalty, offer initial product offerings via NFTs, identify customers by token, and build a token-centric community connected to the Web3 network.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates/AccessWire/November 9, 2023/ MetaPlayerOne is set to revolutionize the loyalty landscape. By integrating advanced technologies like NFTs and AI, businesses can now tie their loyalty programs to NFTs and target other active NFT communities, allowing early lucrative companies to build a stronger position and make loyalty NFTs valuable to customers. Can be made capable. This innovative approach allows brands to deliver value beyond their products or services and develop customer loyalty on an unprecedented scale.

Additionally, community members will enjoy precise token holder navigation for product offerings, smart airdrops, Web3 targeted promotions, and smart networking tools like token-gated community channels and event-making.

With the MetaPlayerOne.app platform, businesses can combine profits from other NFT collections, essentially booking their place in the global loyalty map. For example, a telecommunications services company could give NFT collection holders access to free minutes and special features. New companies can allocate profits to these NFT holders, creating a powerful synergy that makes early brand communities incredibly valuable, which can be done immediately avoiding time-consuming integration.

Enzo Amur, 1x contributor on MetaPlayerOne.app, emphasized the phenomenal potential of the platform, saying, “With MetaPlayerOne.app, we are providing a new dimension in brand-customer interaction. Our platform enables businesses to build powerful, blockchain-backed communities by creating and distributing NFT loyalty collections. This increases customer engagement and provides invaluable data to optimize customer experience in the Web3 ecosystem.,

In addition to the above, MetaPlayerOne.app is introducing Lexer Token, a utility token specifically designed for promoting services on the platform. Users can mint Lexer tokens for advertising on the platform through Metaunit redemption through staking. Each mint transaction pays a commission to Lexar Crystal-Governance NFT holders, who control advertising policy and price changes.

Commercial Metaverse for Business Activities

MetaPlayerOne.app is providing businesses with the tools they need to create their own Web3 metaverse.

The Web3 Metaverse presents a digital arena in which businesses can host large-scale token gated events, marketplaces, exhibitions, and showrooms. The scope is truly limitless – imagine launching a global product from a virtual platform, or creating a dynamic, interactive NFT-powered exhibition that customers around the world can view from their homes. This new avenue of engagement provides immense opportunities for businesses to connect with their customers on a whole new level.

Additionally, MetaPlayerOne.app’s AI-powered platform enables the creation of these immersive experiences with ease. You don’t need a team of developers or a whole lot of resources. AI technology within the platform – SOIKA.AI Capable of creating complex and compelling virtual environments tailored to each brand’s unique vision and needs, including targeted promotions to generate leads at Metaverse events, running Web3 marketplaces in Meta, and much more.

Metaplereon EVM Chain

But the real power of this feature lies in its ability to enhance customer-brand NFT interactions without gas fee barriers – this is one of the key reasons for building the Metapleron EVM DPOS chain that will open the way for full-scale NFT adoption for business brands. . Zero gas fees for new accounts.

The chain is also dedicated to becoming an on-chain layer for AI agents to interact with each other globally to leverage gas-free transactions with a very high block memory size of up to 100MB, so all major generator prompts -Delivery, memory, GPU instructions and payment transactions can be worked through smart contracts between AI agents and data on-chain to ensure a fair economy for many small AI labs and enterprises. Metapleron EVM Chain is a lighthouse in the evolving seascape of blockchain, it has DPoS mechanism, free transactions for a new user and huge memory – a boon for AI and data-intensive Web 3 operations, AI’s symbiotic relationship with blockchain Paving the way for, the main solution to the headache of AI adoption vs security issue.

The series is based on MetaPlayerOne’s distributed GPU collective cluster – a game-changer, blending Web3 to secure AI in the LLM domain and tackle the global GPU deficit. Metapleron’s EVM series, with MEU rewards at its core, is reimagining the revenue model for validators, moving away from gas fees toward GPU leasing payments and rewards. This framework makes it possible to establish multiple gas-free scenarios for business brands to adopt the EVM chain and scale Web 3, not at the expense of decentralization.

In short, MetaPlayerOne.app equips businesses with the technology to redefine customer engagement. By enabling businesses to harness the power of AI, Web3 and the metaverse, it is not only changing the way brands interact with their customers – it is setting the stage for the next generation of customer-brand interactions.

