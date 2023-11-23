NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global metal sheet bending machine market is expected to reach US$1,020.1 million Metal Sheet Bending Machine Sales Expected to Increase in 2024 CAGR of 2.10% From 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for metal sheet bending machines is projected to reach valuation. 1,344.60 million US dollars.

Market forces powering the development of metal sheet bending machines

Metal components with precise and complex shapes are in high demand as various industries such as automotive, construction and electronics are continuously growing. Metal sheet bending machines are important in shaping metal sheets to meet specific requirements, which fuels the market growth.

Ongoing global industrialization has resulted in growth in the manufacturing sector, increasing the demand for metal sheet bending machines. Rapid industrial growth in emerging economies boosts the market growth of metal sheet bending machines.

Government policies and initiatives that encourage local manufacturing and industrial development can have a positive impact on the Metal Sheet Bending Machine market. Furthermore, the market growth for metal sheet bending machines is boosted by technological advancements and incentives for investment in manufacturing infrastructure.

Limitations Negatively Affecting the Metal Sheet Bending Machine Industry

Metal sheet bending machine manufacturers face difficulties due to rapid technological advancements and end user preferences.

The global economy strongly influences the metal sheet bending machine market. Currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade policies and economic health can affect demand and supply dynamics.

Metal sheet bending machines require skilled operators and maintenance personnel. Lack of qualified workers or skills gap in the industry can hinder the adoption of metal sheet bending machines.

Regional dynamics in the metal sheet bending machine market

Asia Pacific Market Outlook

The growing demand for metal sheet bending machines in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing investment in the automotive industry and manufacturing infrastructure.

The construction industry is booming, and government initiatives are supporting the market growth of metal sheet bending machines in the Asia Pacific region.

North America Market Outlook

North America’s demand for metal sheet bending machines benefits from fully developed manufacturing and high rates of adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

The North America market is growing due to the concentration of major metal sheet bending machine manufacturers and strong emphasis on automation in manufacturing.

Europe Market Outlook

Strict quality requirements and emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable manufacturing methods have increased the demand for Europe metal sheet bending equipment.

The market is growing in Europe due to ongoing technological advancements and the presence of important end-user industries such as aerospace and automotive.

“Due to increasing demand from various industries including aerospace, construction and automotive The metal sheet bending machine market is expected to grow. Market trends for metal sheet bending machines are influenced by the demand for cost-effectiveness and sustainable manufacturing processes. Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Key Findings from the Market Report:

The metal fabrication sector is projected to hold 19.00% market share in the applications category.

The hydraulics sector is expected to maintain 29.00% market share within the product type category.

United States metal sheet bending machine sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% in 2024.

Germany metal sheet bending machine market is to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% till 2024.

Demand for metal sheet bending machines in the United Kingdom is set to grow at a rate of 1.7% from 2024 to 2034.

China metal sheet bending machine sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

India’s metal sheet bending machine industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in 2024.

Australia metal sheet bending machine sales will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan metal sheet bending machine market exhibits CAGR of 1.2% in 2024.

competitive landscape

Manufacturers of metal sheet bending machines are focusing on technology development and strategic alliances to gain advantage over competitors.

Leading metal sheet bending machine providers invest in research and development activities to provide innovative solutions to stay ahead of the competition. Factors such as customer service, regulatory compliance, and the ability to adjust to changing market dynamics influence how competitive a market is.

Novel successes

Arzenek Stanko SP unveiled a new line of hydraulic bending machines in September 2020, as well as a redesigned hydraulic, bending and cutting system. With the first option only 1.5 mm of steel can be bent, while with the second 2.0 mm can be cut and bent.

TRUMPF and STARMATIK, an Italian company specializing in robotic automation of sheet metal processing equipment, have collaborated closely since August 2021. Both companies recently announced their agreement to this effect.

Vital Metal Sheet Bending Machine Manufacturer

sahinlar metal Amada Trump Koritnik Kovinarstvo Peskanje Adendorff Ruzek(CZ) CIDAN MACHINERY AMERICA HM Transtech

Metal Sheet Bending Machine Market Segmentation:

By product type:

manual

semi-automatic

self drive

hydraulic

By Application:

automobile

electronics

consumer goods

machine manufacturing

metal fabrication

Other

by region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

India

South America

Other

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

