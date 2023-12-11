Metal additive manufacturing market size to grow by US$7.57 billion from 2022 to 2027: Additive manufacturing to be prioritized to boost growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market is estimated to increase in size 7.57 billion US dollars From 2022 to 2027. Market growth will move at CAGR 20.84%. Increased priority for additive manufacturing Driving the growth of the market. Demand for metal additive manufacturing is expected to increase due to high flexibility and low production costs. Parts are produced directly from computer-aided design (CAD) models and do not require tooling support. As a result, fewer parts are involved, and there is less wastage of material. Additionally, assembly time for complex components is reduced. This enables additive manufacturing processes to design and produce components of any size at lower costs and allows engineers and designers to improve existing process lines. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global metal additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global metal additive manufacturing market is fragmented with the presence of multiple global and regional vendors. Some of the major vendors offering metal additive manufacturing in the market are 3D Systems Corp., 3DEO Inc., Additive Industries BV, DMG Mori Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, Hoganas AB, Materialize NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Optomec Inc. , Renishaw PLC, Siaki Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The Axvon Company, The Lincoln Electric Company, Titomic Ltd., Trumpf SE Co. KG, and Exjet Ltd. and others.

Global vendors have a strong presence across different geographies. They focus on developing high quality, innovative products for metal additive manufacturing. Major vendors are trying to remain competitive and gain market revenue by establishing a strong customer base. They compete in terms of quality, price and reliability.

What’s new? ,

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Recovery Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the threat of recession

Global competitiveness and dominant competitive position

Market presence across multiple geographic footprints – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Seller Offer –

EOS GmbH – The company offers solutions for metal additive manufacturing, used for manufacturing in demanding industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, tools and turbomachinery.

The company provides solutions for metal additive manufacturing with a portfolio of metal materials including aluminum, cobalt chrome, nickel alloys, titanium, refractory metals, stainless steel and tool steel.

The company provides solutions for metal additive manufacturing, where no support structure is required, and the surrounding powder provides all the necessary support to print the part while maximizing build volume.

The company provides solutions for metal additive manufacturing for materials such as aluminum, titanium, stainless steel and Inconel.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

Technavio has segmented the market on the basis of type (selective laser melting and electron beam melting), application (aerospace, healthcare, tool & mold, automobile, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East). But divided. and Africa).

selective laser melting This segment will account for a significant share in the market growth during the forecast period. SLM technology is widely used in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and medical device sectors. Compared to traditional manufacturing techniques, additive manufacturing technology has several advantages, such as the ability to produce a variety of parts with highly complex shapes in less time.

geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global metal additive manufacturing market.

North America It is estimated to contribute 43% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The major countries in the North America market are the US, Canada and Mexico. North America is a mature economy due to investment in various industries such as automotive, chemicals and equipment, and molding. Growth in demand from aerospace and healthcare industries is expected to drive demand for metal additive manufacturing.

metal additive manufacturing market , market dynamics

Key Trends – Advances in New Materials There are major trends in the market. Metals such as steel and titanium are used in additive manufacturing, especially to produce parts for industrial use. Ceramic materials like alumina and zirconia, which are difficult to make conventionally, can also be 3D printed. The growth potential of the additive manufacturing industry is high, although 3D printing has great potential for creating eco-friendly products. Thus, advancements in new materials will support the growth of the global metal additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges – High Production Cost Challenging market growth. The high cost of machines and metal powder increases production costs. Small coarse-grained metal powders, such as aluminium, steel and iron, are expensive, which is expected to hinder market growth. For example, stainless steel used in metal additive manufacturing costs approximately US$8 per square cm, which is higher than the cost of commercial-grade stainless steel used in the traditional manufacturing process. Large components produced through metal additive manufacturing undergo processes such as mechanical joining and welding. Therefore, high cost of raw materials for metal additive manufacturing is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

What are the key data included in this Metal Additive Manufacturing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the metal additive manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the base market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of Metal Additive Manufacturing Market in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors

TOC

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market segmentation by type customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

