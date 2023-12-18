MetaGood secures $5 million to power Osura marketplace for Bitcoin art cryptopolitan

Redmond, Washington, United States, December 18, 2023, Chainwire

Blockchain technology and digital asset company MetaGood announced the successful close of a $5 million Series C seed funding round aimed at further growing its art-focused Osura marketplace within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Osura is launching an unprecedented collaboration with artists to immortalize their creations on Bitcoin, which is synonymous with unparalleled security and longevity,” said Danny Yang, CEO of MetaGood. “I’ve been building on Bitcoin for over a decade and couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities coming to us on the Ordinals Protocol, which is simple, elegant, and powerful.”

Led by Sora Ventures, the Series A seed round saw participation from leading investors including ACTAI Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, UTXO Management, London Real Ventures, and Peach.xyz.

The Ordinals Protocol, which is only a year old, has opened up a significant market for the storage and security of high-value assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. Osura is building the infrastructure to launch and trade assets developed on the Ordinals protocol, starting with the art on Bitcoin.

Bill Tai, renowned venture capitalist and Chairman of MetaGood, commented, “The adoption of art on Bitcoin marks an advancement in digital ownership, paving the way for real-world assets to be seamlessly transacted on the blockchain.” “As seen in other chains with the advent of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), we anticipate a journey to parallel explosive growth to Bitcoin and already see Bitcoin overtaking other chains in recent NFT trading volume.” are looking.”

This funding milestone, part of MetaGood’s larger $10 million financing effort, marks a new era in fostering the development of greater technology and product innovations within Osura. MetaGood aims to redefine industry standards in the Bitcoin digital asset market by merging technology, art and community engagement.

“MetaGood Ordinals is setting the gold standard for technological innovation in the market,” said Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner of Sora Ventures. “Sora Ventures holds the firm belief that the most valuable digital artifacts will find a home on Bitcoin. Leading the round for MetaGood is not just an opportunity but a testament to our unwavering belief in the ordinals space.

The investment of capital will fuel the company’s efforts in building partnerships with artists, pursuing product enhancements on Osura, and expanding its engineering and marketing team to meet growing customer and user growth.

“With this new funding, MetaGood is poised to take the Osura Marketplace to new heights, further strengthening our position as an industry leader in premium digital artworks,” said Amanda Terry, Chief Operating Officer of MetaGood. “As we look ahead to the exciting landscape leading up to the Bitcoin halving in April 2024, we believe the timing is impeccable to grow our team and further our commitment to innovation on Bitcoin.”

MetaGood has a dynamic founding team with extensive experience on both Bitcoin and Ethereum. CEO Danny Yang, a crypto industry veteran, previously founded MacCoin, Taiwan’s largest crypto exchange operating since 2013, and sold BlockSeer, a blockchain analytics business used by clients including the FBI, US Secret Service, and DHS in 2018. Was established. COO Amanda Terry, with a background in business development at Twitter and five successful startup acquisitions, brings invaluable expertise to the team as a digital media operator and startup investor. Chairman Bill Tai, a crypto pioneer since 2010, has an impressive track record as the first investor in Zoom and seed investor in Canva, Dapper Labs, and 23 publicly traded companies.

MetaGood launches innovative 10,000 digital art collection OnChainMonkey (OCM) in a single Ethereum transaction in September 2021. In 2023, OnChainMonkey made history on Bitcoin with its pioneering inscriptions. MetaGood helped pioneer the Ordinals protocol and continues to lead the way on Bitcoin with the ordinal collection OCM Dimension and OCM Genesis. Both collections demonstrated new innovative art on Bitcoin and they featured code libraries on Bitcoin (p5.js, three.js) that use recursive inscriptions, enabling a new type of modular programming on Bitcoin, which other Saves Bitcoin fees for creators to use. ,

Osura, MetaGood’s NFT marketplace, stands as a premium ordinals platform for art on Bitcoin. With a commitment to curating the finest digital artworks, Osura debuted with two extraordinary Bitcoin Ordinals NFT collections: the OnChainMonkey (OCM) Dimension 300 and the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection. MetaGood teamed up with iconic luxury brands Asprey Studio and Bugatti to create their first generative art collection on Bitcoin. In the new year, MetaGood has an exciting lineup of artists launching on Osura in 2024, including Alexis Andre, who created “Friendship Bracelets,” one of the most popular collections on Artblocks, for her first collection on Bitcoin. is one of.

MetaGood’s $10M funding to date includes investors in crypto, art, finance, including Marcos Bernat (Casa Batllo), Sébastien Bourget (The Sandbox), Holly Branson (Virgin Unite), Dingling (NFT Collector), Gabby Dizon (YGG). The people involved are involved. , Roham Gharegozlou (Dapper Labs), Woody Harrelson, Casper Johansson (Spartan Group), Bobby Lee (BTCC), Charlie Lee (Litecoin), Apolo Ohno (Tribe Capital), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Matthew Tan (Etherscan), Stacey Warden (Algorand), Owen Wilson, Mark Yusko (Morgan Creek Capital), and many others. A partial list of investors can be found on the MetaGood website at https://www.metagood.com/about-us.

About Metagood:

MetaGood is a leading blockchain technology and digital assets company that sets a new standard for innovation in the crypto industry. With a focus on the seamless blending of technology, art, and community, MetaGood is making strides in blockchain technology, particularly on Bitcoin, through initiatives like its OnChainMonkey NFT and the curated Osura marketplace for art on Bitcoin.

Through his innovative NFT collection OnChainMonkey, MetaGood has created value and contributed to important causes, such as Sharbat Gula (known as the “Afghan Girl” from the iconic 1984 National Geographic cover) and her family from Afghanistan. Donating money for evacuation, donating for humanitarian aid. Aid in Ukraine, coral reef conservation, and more. MetaGood was recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 Best World Changing Ideas Awards for impact investing.

