Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

In an industry first, Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey and street artist KinMX have teamed up with blockchain-powered spirits marketplace MetaCask to launch The Grace – a limited collection of digitally connected bottles.

In total, 501 bottles create an awe-inspiring 6 x 4.5 meter mural of Ireland’s famous pirate queen, Grace O’Malley. This is the final ‘reveal’ of an exciting year-long creative partnership that uniquely combines art, whiskey and technology to bring Irish contemporary culture and heritage to the forefront.

It is described as “a rare opportunity for collectors and whiskey lovers to own a unique piece of decentralized artwork by this renowned artist, who is a major figure in the Irish art scene”.

First created as a street mural in Dublin, KinMx’s artwork idolizing this symbolic female leader was created in 501 matte black Grace O’Malley whiskey bottles before being filled with 13 year old single grain Irish whiskey with an Amarone finish. Has been recreated on the canvas of. Each individually numbered bottle is a unique piece of art and can be purchased as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Metacosm platform. Collectors can choose to own the product digitally, trade it in, or redeem the NFT starting December 1, 2023, by receiving a physical bottle in time for Christmas. Since each bottle is enabled with Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, collectors can simply tap their bottle with a smartphone to verify authenticity and ownership, unlock their artwork, and reveal the legend of this infamous Irish pirate queen. can do.

Rob Hollands, CEO of Metacask, said: “This is a really exciting partnership that brings real innovation to the spirits industry. We are combining creativity and technology to connect with consumers beyond the bottle and tell a powerful brand story. As the NFT sector matures, we are unlocking the true uses of the technology, providing unique and meaningful experiences for consumers and new forms of ownership and rewards. The Web3 approach rewards everyone involved, from the creator to the content creator, and in this case the artist, to the end consumer.

Heather Clancy, brand manager of Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey, said: “We are committed to establishing genuine long-term relationships with the Irish art community and see the launch of The Grace Collection as a fully collaborative venture that will bring the most Performs well.” Of the creative genius of Ireland. Known for her rebellious spirit and unquenchable thirst for freedom, fairness and justice, Grace O’Malley is recognized as one of the world’s most extraordinary female pioneers. We believe that the exclusivity of The Grace collection does justice to her. This is in line with their pioneering reputation, along with the caliber of artistic talent involved and the innovative use of technology.

While the bottles that make up The Grace collection are beautiful in their own right, the whiskey itself is a very special release. First matured in American Bourbon casks, the whiskey was transferred to Amarone Della Valpolicella barrels and refined for a period of two years. The particularly intense dark red fruit flavor of Amarone adds a delightful fruit richness to an already delicious whiskey. These casks were selected by Grace O’Malley’s renowned Master Blender Paul Carris during his visit to the stunning Veneto region, located in the foothills of the Alps.

Do you want to learn more about blockchain from industry leaders? Check out the upcoming Blockchain Expos in Amsterdam, California and London.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge Here,

Source: www.blockchaintechnology-news.com