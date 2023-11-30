Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil art installation of 501 digitally connected whiskey bottles

All proceeds from bottle sales will go directly to the Irish arts community.

First in any industry, Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey and street artists KinMx are associated with metacaskBlockchain-powered spirits marketplace, The Grace – is about to launch a limited collection of digitally linked whiskey bottles.

The 501 bottles together form a 6 x 4.5 meter mural of Ireland’s famous pirate queen Grace O’Malley.

Available to buy from €450, proceeds from the sale of the bottle will go directly to the Irish arts community.

First appearing as a street mural in Dublin, KinMx’s artwork was recreated on the canvas of 501 matte black Grace O’Malley whiskey bottles before being filled with 13 year old single grain Irish whiskey with an Amarone finish Is.

Each individually numbered bottle is its own piece of art and can be purchased as a non-fungible token (NFT) through the MetaCask platform.

Collectors can choose to own the product digitally, trade it, or redeem the NFT starting December 1st – getting a physical bottle in time for Christmas.

Since each bottle is enabled with Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, collectors can tap their bottle with a smartphone to verify authenticity and ownership.

“This is a really exciting partnership that brings real innovation to the spirits industry. We are combining creativity and technology to connect with consumers beyond the bottle and tell a powerful brand story,” said Rob Hollands, CEO of Metacask.

“As the NFT sector matures, we are unlocking the true uses of the technology, providing unique and meaningful experiences and new forms of ownership and rewards for consumers. The Web3 approach rewards everyone involved, from the creator to the content creator, and in this case the artist, to the end consumer.

The whiskey is matured in American Bourbon casks before being transferred to Amarone Della Valpolicella barrels and refined for a period of two years.

The casks were hand-selected by Grace O’Malley’s renowned master blender Paul Carris during his trip to Veneto, Italy.

Those interested in viewing and purchasing the collection can visit this link.

Enjoy Grace O’Malley Whiskey responsibly.

Source: www.hotpress.com