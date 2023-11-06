MetaBID Unveils Unprecedented 1X Bitcoin (BTC) Auction as User Engagement Skyrockets

[PRESS RELEASE – Seoul, South Korea, November 6th, 2023]

MetaBID, the groundbreaking digital asset auction platform that went live on November 4, is thrilled to report unparalleled user engagement and activity just two days after launch. The platform is attracting a growing number of users eager to participate in these auctions that are set to change the Web3 auction landscape.

Remarkable debut, excellent auction lineup

The auctions that have already started have seen an increase in user participation. In particular, the auction of highly coveted assets .

A wide range of highly sought-after assets are currently up for auction, with more set to launch in the coming days (all times in UTC):

10 XMR Coins: November 6, 2023 at 09:00 AM

1 ETH coin: November 6, 2023 at 11:00 am

Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT #3810: November 7th at 12:00 PM

1 Bitcoin (BTC): November 7 at 2:00 pm

Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT #14730, November 10th, 2023 at 09:00am

Rolex Daytona Original: November 15, 10:00 am

And much more, it promises an eclectic and high-value auction experience for everyone involved.

Game-changer: 1 BTC auction on November 7th

The defining moment everyone was waiting for: MetaBID announces an auction of 1 BTC, which will start on November 7 at 2:00 pm UTC. With the starting bid set at just 1 USDT, this auction represents a unique opportunity for digital asset enthusiasts. The value of this Bitcoin asset is currently estimated at around 35,000 USDT, making it the peak event on the MetaBID calendar during its launch week.

User engagement increases

Since the platform went live, user participation has not only met but also exceeded expectations. Competitive but accessible starting bids are empowering a wide demographic to own high-value properties.

Why does MetaBID continue to impress?

ease of participation : The low-entry barrier has democratized the auction process, encouraging more users to participate.

: The low-entry barrier has democratized the auction process, encouraging more users to participate. transparency and fairness : With each auction being fully auditable on-chain, MetaBID reaffirms its commitment to transparent operations.

: With each auction being fully auditable on-chain, MetaBID reaffirms its commitment to transparent operations. community engagement : The growing number of users and active bidding around the clock underlines the success of the platform’s user-first approach.

: The growing number of users and active bidding around the clock underlines the success of the platform’s user-first approach. Audited Auctions: The MetaBID bidding process is audited by CertiQ, one of the world’s leading smart contract auditors.

MetaBID is setting a new standard for how digital assets can be acquired, owned and transferred. By providing a seamless, fair and thrilling auction experience, MetaBID is rapidly establishing itself as the platform of choice for high value property auctions.

About MetaBID

MetaBID is on a mission to democratize digital money, making it accessible to all individuals regardless of their financial situation.

MetaBID is an online auction platform that leverages blockchain technology to bring transparency and fairness to auctions. As a product of the MetFi DAO, MetaBID is redefining the auction experience with its innovative approach to pricing, customizable bidding bots, and community-centric focus. The first auction went live on November 4, 2023, and BID packs are now available for purchase.

For more information, please visit MetaBID: official website Twitter , Reach out on Telegram, or press relations contact.

