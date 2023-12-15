Meta, TikTok reports surge in Malaysia, government requested to remove content in 2023

By Rozana Latif and Daniel Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Facebook owner Meta and China’s TikTok banned a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, removing content. Amid a surge in government requests.

The administration of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which came to power in November 2022 on a reformist platform, has faced accusations in recent months of backtracking on its promises to protect freedom of expression amid increased scrutiny of online content. Is kept.

The government has denied accusations of suppressing online dissent and said it wants to curb inflammatory posts touching on race, religion and the royal family.

Between January and June this year, Meta banned about 3,100 pages and posts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms from being viewed by users in Malaysia because of alleged allegations about them, according to data published in the firm’s bi-annual transparency report. There were reports of violations of local laws. this month.

The figure was six times higher than the previous half year and the highest since the company began reporting content restrictions in Malaysia in 2017.

Meta said that between July 2022 and June 2023, it restricted access to more than 3,500 items in response to reports from Malaysia’s communications regulator and other government agencies.

Meta reported that the content included posts critical of the government and allegedly violating laws on illegal gambling, hate speech, racially or religiously divisive content, bullying and financial scams.

Short video platform TikTok, in a similar report released last month, said it had received 340 requests from the Malaysian government to remove or restrict content between January and June 2023, affecting 890 posts and accounts.

The data shows TikTok removed or banned 815 people who violated local laws or the platform’s community guidelines — the most in a six-month period since Malaysia started reporting requests in 2019. This was triple the number removed by TikTok in the second half of 2022.

The data shows that Malaysia has fielded more requests to restrict content on TikTok than any other government in Southeast Asia. Meta did not publish the total number of government requests it received for content restrictions.

The Malaysian government did not respond to a request for comment on the data. Communications Minister Fahmy Fadzil said this week that the communications regulator often acts on complaints from ordinary users, denying allegations that he had requested the agency to remove posts critical of him on social media.

Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, which has a predominantly Muslim ethnic Malay population but significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. It also has laws prohibiting seditious comments or insults against the monarchy.

Fahmy said in October that TikTok had not done enough to prevent defamatory or misleading content on its platform and accused it of failing to comply with some local laws. TikTok said it would take proactive steps to address the issues raised.

The government also threatened to take legal action against Meta for failing to take action against “undesirable” content, but dropped the plan after meeting with the company.

Free speech group Article 19 condemned the removal of posts critical of the government and expressed concern over its increasing requests to restrict content, warning that it could suppress legitimate free speech and expression.

“It is never acceptable to ban expression simply because it takes a critical view on social issues, public figures or government institutions,” said Nalini Elumalai, Malaysia’s senior program officer.

