Meta sued over ‘open secret’ of ‘stalking’ and signing up millions of underage users

A lawsuit reportedly filed by 33 US states says Facebook’s parent company Meta disabled only a small portion of the more than one million reports it received of underage users on Instagram since early 2019 .

The newly opened legal complaint accuses the tech giant of keeping it an “open secret” that it has millions of users under the age of 13, and that Instagram “routinely collects” their personal information like location without parental permission. ” continues.

The complaint states that within the company, Meta’s actual knowledge that millions of Instagram users were under the age of 13 was an “open secret” that was regularly documented, rigorously analyzed and confirmed, and enthusiastically Protected from disclosure to the public. new York Times Report.

Last month, attorneys general from 33 states, including New York AG Letitia James, filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging the tech giant designed harmful features that contribute to the country’s youth mental health crisis.

The lawsuit alleged that Meta created addictive and “psychologically manipulative” features targeting young people, while falsely assuring the public that the platform was safe to use.

“Meta has profited from children’s pain by knowingly designing their platforms with manipulative features that make children addicted to their platforms while lowering their self-esteem,” Ms James said.

A Meta spokesperson responded to the lawsuit, saying that the company is committed to providing teens with a “safe, positive online experience” and has already introduced “more than 30 tools to support teens and their families”, Such as age verification and preventing content from being promoted. Harmful behavior.

The spokesperson said, “We are disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps used by teens, the Attorney General has taken this path. Chosen.”

However, a significant portion of the evidence provided by the states was hidden from public view through amendments to the initial filings.

The newly unsealed complaint filed last week provided fresh insights from the lawsuit, including allegations that Instagram “lured and stalked” underage users for years and prioritized meta-effective age-checking systems. “Consistently failed” to deliver.

The lawsuit reportedly argued that Meta chose not to create effective systems to detect and exclude underage teen users, seeing them as an important next-generation demographic that needed to be captured. .

It also accused the tech giant of “automatically” ignoring some reports from users under 13 and allowing them to continue using the platform while learning about such cases through the company’s internal reporting channels. Was accused.

The company responded that the now-public complaint “misrepresents our work by using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents.”

It added that verifying the age of its users is a “complex” challenge, especially for younger people who may not have ID or a license.

Meta recently said it supports federal legislation that would require app stores to seek parental approval if teens under 16 download apps.

The company said, “With this solution, when a teen wants to download an app, the App Store will have to notify their parent, just like parents are notified when a teen tries to make a purchase.” is done.”

“Parents can decide whether they want to approve the download or not. They can also verify their teen’s age when setting up their phone, eliminating the need for everyone to verify their age multiple times across multiple apps,” it said.

The tech giant believes the best solution to support youth is a “simple, industry-wide solution” where all apps are held to the same standard.

“By verifying a teen’s age on the App Store, individual apps will no longer need to collect potentially sensitive identifying information,” Meta said recently.

