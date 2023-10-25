Meta stock rose 4% as it beat earnings estimates

Meta (META) reported its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with a top and bottom line.

The company’s shares rose up to 4% in after-hours trading.

Facebook and Instagram parents are in the process of shoring up two key areas of interest to investors — its AI efforts, and its position in the digital advertising market, which has been in a recession for a long time and is just showing signs of a rebound. .

Meta’s Q3 ad revenue came in at $33.64 billion, compared to the expected $32.94 billion. The company reported ad impression growth of 31% year-over-year, beating estimates, versus the expected 29.6%.

Meta shares are up about 140% year to date, outperforming both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Internet indexes, which are up 9% and 34%, respectively, this year.

Meta’s near future may be mired in legal risks, as the company is fending off federal and state lawsuits from 42 attorneys general who are alleging that Facebook and Instagram’s features are addictive for children.

“We are disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps used by teens, a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The Attorney General has chosen this path.”

Currently, Wall Street analysts’ recommendations for Meta are limited to 60 buys, seven holds, and two sells.

Here are the key numbers reported by Meta compared to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Income: $34.15 billion actual, up 23% year-on-year, versus $33.52 billion expected

earnings per share: $4.39 actual, up 168% year-over-year, vs. $3.60 expected

Facebook Daily Active Users: 2.09 billion actual, vs. 2.07 billion expected

Operating Losses of Reality Labs: $3.74 billion actual, vs. $3.94 billion expected

Q4 Revenue Outlook: $36.5 billion-$40 billion actual, vs. $38.76 billion expected

The company is also lowering its 2023 capital spending outlook, revising the range to between $27 and $29 billion, down from the previously announced $27 billion to $30 billion.

Meta’s Family of Apps business, which includes WhatsApp, generated revenues of more than $33 billion.

But the company’s mixed reality business Reality Labs has been the subject of controversy. To date, Meta has lost more than $20 billion running Reality Labs, $13.7 billion of which will come in 2022. The company said it expects these losses to continue, and increase significantly year-over-year in 2023.

“We had a great quarter for our community and our business,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of the Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI Studio.”

This is breaking news, check back for updates.

