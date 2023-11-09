WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram will have to disclose for political ads running on their platforms whether they are created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced Wednesday.

Under Meta’s new policy, labels acknowledging the use of AI will appear on users’ screens when they click on ads. This rule will take effect some time in the new year and will be implemented worldwide. No specific date has been set.

Microsoft unveiled its own election year initiatives on Tuesday, including a tool that will allow campaigns to insert digital watermarks into their ads. The purpose of these watermarks is to help voters understand who created the ads, while also ensuring that the ads cannot be digitally altered by others without leaving evidence.

The development of new AI programs has made it easier than ever to instantly create lifelike audio, images and video. In the wrong hands, the technology can be used to create fake videos of a candidate or disturbing images of election fraud or polling place violence. When tied to the powerful algorithms of social media, these frauds can mislead and confuse voters on a scale never seen before.

Meta Platform Inc. and other technology companies have been criticized for not doing more to address this risk. Wednesday’s announcement by Meta — which came on the same day as House lawmakers held a hearing on deepfakes — is unlikely to allay those concerns.

While officials in Europe are working on comprehensive rules for the use of AI, time is running out for lawmakers in the United States to pass rules before the 2024 elections.

Earlier this year, the Federal Election Commission launched a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election. President Joe Biden’s administration last week issued an executive order aimed at encouraging the responsible development of AI. Among other provisions, AI developers will be required to provide security data and other information about their programs to the government.

Democratic U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke of New York is sponsoring legislation that would require candidates to label any ads created with AI running on any platform, as well as a bill that would require watermarks on synthetic images, And it will be made a crime. Create unlabeled deepfakes that incite violence or depict sexual activity. Clark said META and Microsoft’s actions are a good start, but not enough.

“We stand at the beginning of a new era of disinformation warfare aided by the use of new AI tools,” he said in an emailed statement. “Congress must not only establish safeguards to protect our democracy, but also stem the tide of misleading AI-generated content that could potentially deceive the American people.”

The US isn’t the only country holding high-profile votes next year: National elections are also scheduled in countries including Mexico, South Africa, Ukraine, Taiwan, India and Pakistan.

AI-generated political ads have already appeared in the US. In April, the Republican National Committee released an entirely AI-generated ad that aimed to show the future of the United States if Biden, a Democrat, is re-elected. It featured fake but realistic images showing storefronts, armored military patrols on the streets and waves of immigrants causing panic. The ad was labeled to inform viewers that AI was used.

In June, the presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared an attack ad against his GOP primary rival Donald Trump, using AI-generated images of the former president embracing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci .

“It’s become a very difficult task for the casual observer to figure out: What do I believe here?” said Vince Lynch, AI developer and CEO of AI company IV.AI. Lynch said some combination of federal regulation and voluntary policies by tech companies is needed to protect the public. “Companies need to take responsibility,” Lynch said.

Meta’s new policy will cover any advertisement of a social issue, election or political candidate that includes a realistic image of a person or event that has been altered using AI. For example, more restrained use of technology to resize or sharpen an image would be permitted without any disclosure.

In addition to labels informing viewers if an ad contains AI-generated imagery, information about the use of AI in the ad will be included in Facebook’s online ad library. Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, says content that violates the rules will be removed.

Google unveiled a similar AI labeling policy for political ads in September. Under that rule, political ads running on YouTube or other Google platforms must disclose the use of AI-altered voices or imagery.

With its new policies, Microsoft released a report that said countries like Russia, Iran, and China will try to use the power of AI to interfere in elections in the US and elsewhere and warned that the US and other Countries need to be prepared.

Groups working for Russia are already at work, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant reports.

“Since at least July 2023, Russia-affiliated actors have used innovative methods to engage audiences in Russia and the West with inauthentic, but increasingly sophisticated, multimedia content,” the report’s authors wrote. “As the election cycle progresses, we expect the skills of these actors to improve while the underlying technology becomes more capable.”

Source: apnews.com