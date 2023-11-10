Meta requires political advertisers to disclose when they use AI

AI can be used to micro-target political audiences, craft persuasive messages at scale, and even , [+] Create realistic fake images and videos in seconds. getty

Election Day 2024 is less than a year away and there are growing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used in nefarious ways. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy found that nearly 6 in 10 adults (58%) believe AI tools will make a difference within the next year. Can increase the spread of false and misleading information. Election.

AI can be employed to micro-target political audiences, craft persuasive messages at scale, and even create realistic fake images and videos in seconds.

This week, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it would try to tackle the issue head-on – and it introduced a new policy that would require advertisers to disclose whether posts on Facebook or Instagram are based on social issues, elections or Whether or not political advertising contains photorealistic images. Video, or realistic-sounding audio, that was created or altered digitally.

This would include portraying a real person as saying or doing something that they did not say or do; Depicting a realistic-looking person who does not exist or a realistic-looking event that did not occur, or altering footage of an actual event that did occur, Meta explained in a blog post on Wednesday.

The social network would be required to disclose any depiction of a realistic event that allegedly occurred, but that is not a true image, video or audio recording of the event.

Meta has vowed to remove content that violates its policies, whether created by AI or a person, and said its independent fact-checking partners will review and rate viral misinformation. It will not allow an ad to run if it is rated as incorrect, changed, partially incorrect, or missing references. However, advertisers may still adjust the size of an image, crop it, or make similar changes unless critical to the outcome or claim.

“If we determine that an advertiser does not disclose as required, we will reject the ad and repeated failures to disclose may result in a penalty being levied against the advertiser. Will share additional details regarding the specific process to be followed,” Meta said in its post.

combating misinformation

AI can make the spread of misinformation much easier, and Meta’s policy is a step in the right direction.

Earlier this year, a deepfake of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out of the race went viral on social media, and although it was easy to identify as a fake, what is worrying is the rapidly improving technology. Happening. AI could make it easier than ever to create such misleading videos.

“We have already seen politicians take advantage of AI and deep fakes to confuse voters and question what is true,” Eduardo Azanza, CEO of face and voice authentication platform Veridas, said in an email. “Voters have the right to base political decisions on truth and leaving AI-generated content unlabeled creates a powerful tool of deception, ultimately endangering democracy. It is important for other media companies to follow Meta’s steps and “It’s important to put guardrails on AI. This way, we can build trust in the technology and secure the sanctity of elections.”

Meta’s new policy hasn’t come a moment too soon.

“With Meta joining Google in requiring political ads to disclose their use of AI, we are on the path to establishing a more trustworthy and transparent media landscape. This step could not come at a more important time, 2024 The US presidential elections are approaching and political campaigns are heating up,” Azanza explained.

Still more needs to be done

Although Meta’s new policy will require official campaigns to disclose their use of AI, it is unlikely to address the fact that anyone can post AI-manipulated content on the social network.

Third parties may also operate in the shadows.

“Most political postings are done not by politicians but by staffers, and most political outreach is done by firms hired to do the work,” warned technology industry analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group.

“I don’t think it makes any difference to the observer whether it is done by AI or not, the bigger question is whether the ad is what it appears to be and is not a hoax.” Thus the watermark was announced. is far more important as a result,” Enderle continued. “The only true benefit that could be if AI-powered work is substantially better or worse than work created by humans would either encourage or discourage the use of AI in that manner.”