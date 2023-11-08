Meta requires advertisers to disclose when they use AI to manipulate ads

Facebook parent company Meta (META) says advertisers must disclose when they use AI to alter content in political ads.

According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s head of global affairs, the new policy applies to Facebook and Instagram ads that use AI to make it appear that someone is “saying or doing something they didn’t say or do.” “Make a person who does not exist or appear to have a realistic appearance of an event that did not occur, or alter footage of an actual event that did occur.”

Similarly, advertisers must disclose if they are using AI to “depict a realistic event that allegedly occurred, but is not a true image, video, or audio recording of the event.”

Meta will then paste a notice on the ad stating that it has been manipulated using technology. The new measure will come into effect in the new year.

However, advertisers do not have to disclose that they address AI changes in ads related to image and video quality issues ranging from color and size to cropping.

According to Clegg, ads created using AI designed to manipulate their content will be stored in Meta’s ad library, a platform that allows consumers to search through ads currently airing on the platform. gives.

Clegg said in a blog post, “If we determine that an advertiser does not disclose as required, we will reject the ad and repeated failures to disclose may result in penalties against the advertiser. “

“We will share additional details about the specific process advertisers follow during the ad creation process.”

While advertisers can use their own AI tools to manipulate content in ads, Meta has also announced that it will allow advertisers to manipulate content on topics ranging from housing, employment, credit, social issues, elections, politics, health or pharmaceutical matters. Will not allow running related advertisements.

“We believe this approach will allow us to better understand the potential risks and create the right safeguards for the use of generic AI in advertising related to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries,” the company said.

The 2024 election will be the first presidential election to be held in the era of generative AI.

This technology came to the fore in November 2022 when OpenAI launched its ChatGPT chatbot. Since then, companies ranging from Microsoft (MSFT), which invested billions in OpenAI, to Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Meta have been developing their own generative AI-powered platforms.

