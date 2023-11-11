Meta Quest 3 Lite could cause big problems for Pico in China

A mockup of Meta Quest 3 Lite.

Meta and Tencent have reached a provisional agreement to bring the Meta Quest VR headset to China for the first time.

The move comes on the heels of Pico, Meta’s biggest potential competitor in the region, cutting hundreds of employees.

The first Meta headset in China may be the Quest 3 Lite, with the headset rumored to be priced lower than the regular Meta Quest 3.

It’s been a very long time since Chinese users have been able to use Facebook or any of Meta’s products in any capacity, but a tentative deal between tech giants Tencent and Meta could change all that in late 2024.

A story from the Wall Street Journal (via UploadVR ) states that the Meta Quest 3 Lite will not enter China until the deal between Meta and Tencent receives government approval. Meta will reportedly receive the lion’s share of revenue from hardware sales, while Tencent will handle software distribution and receive the lion’s share of revenue.

The Meta Quest 3 Lite is said to be a hybrid of the Quest 2 and Quest 3, sporting the Quest 3’s powerful processor but with the Quest 2’s lower-quality Fresnel lens. The idea is that Meta will be able to sell the Quest 3 Lite at a lower price than the Quest 3, eventually completely replacing the Quest 2 with this lower-cost model in all markets.

It’s also rumored that the Meta Quest 3 Lite will ship without a controller, relying solely on hand tracking, as the Apple Vision Pro will do when it launches in 2024. It is not yet known whether this will be the case and the WSJ report does not specify these details.

2021 mockup render of the Meta Quest list by XRCarlos on X

The news comes as major competitor Pico announced it was laying off hundreds of employees. The company will transition the Pico software team to Pico’s parent company ByteDance, while Pico’s hardware division will remain independent.

Pico was reportedly planning to launch in the US, but the company reportedly withdrew the plan as the US government began banning ByteDance products like TikTok from certain devices in the country.

Pico currently has 50% VR headset market share in China despite lower-than-expected sales in 2023. Meanwhile, Sony has a 19% stake with PlayStation VR2, while some other companies hold the rest.

Tencent previously canceled its VR headset plans following reports that Pico devices were not selling as expected. Meanwhile, Meta Quest 2 has sold over 20 million units, and reception to Meta Quest 3 has been positive all around. So, it makes sense that Tencent would partner with Meta, given that Quest has been a proven winner in an uncertain market.

