Meta prompts Facebook and Instagram users to choose a subscription plan

Meta announced on Wednesday (Nov. 8) that it will require labels for political ads that have been digitally altered using AI or other technology that may be misleading.

The announcement comes a day after Microsoft announced it was taking a number of steps to protect elections, including offering tools to watermark AI-generated content and other related issues on AI, cybersecurity and This includes deploying a “Campaign Success Team” to advise political campaigns. ,

Next year will be the most important year for elections so far this century, with the US, India, UK, Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan all scheduled to go to the polls. Although many are concerned about the impact that deepfakes and disinformation could have on elections, many experts stress that the evidence of their effects on elections is so far limited. Experts welcome steps taken by tech companies to protect election integrity, but say combating misinformation will require more fundamental changes to political systems.

How can AI influence elections?

Tech companies have come under scrutiny after the role they played in previous elections. A report published in 2021 by the online advocacy group Avaaz found that by waiting until a month before the US presidential election in 2020 to change its algorithms, Meta allowed misinformation to spread on its platform. Meta has also been criticized for promoting content that questions the legitimacy of the 2022 Brazilian election and contributing to human rights violations committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya ethnic group.

In recent years, AI development has progressed rapidly. Generative AI—which allows users to generate text, audio, and video—emerged from obscurity with the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022.

Generative AI has already been used several times in US political advertising, although in each case it was understood that AI was used. In April, the Republican Party released an AI-generated ad that aimed to show what could happen if President Joe Biden is re-elected. In June, an Video Which included AI-generated images of former President Donald Trump embracing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A survey published in November found that 58% of American adults are worried that AI could increase the spread of false information during the 2024 presidential election.

However, studies consistently show that misinformation has not significantly changed the outcomes of past U.S. elections, says Andreas Jungherr, a professor of political science at the University of Bamberg in Germany, who notes that other disciplines such as media studies and psychology Academics in the subjects also do this. Giving more credibility to the effects of misinformation on elections.

For example, a paper published in Nature in 2023 “found no evidence of a meaningful association between exposure to a Russian foreign influence campaign.” [in 2016] and changes in attitudes, polarization, or voting behavior.”

People often overestimate the effects of misinformation, Jungher says, because they overestimate both how easy it is to change people’s views on charged issues like voting behavior and how capable misinformation-enabled technologies like AI are.

While it’s very unlikely that AI-generated misinformation could sway public opinion enough to influence elections, AI could still have harmful effects on elections and politics more broadly in the future, the center says. says Elizabeth Sager, a researcher at the Center for. Governance of AI, a research organization based in the UK In the future, highly personalized AI-enabled targeting combined with highly persuasive AI agents could be used to run large-scale persuasion campaigns. And in 2024, the very existence of deepfakes could undermine people’s trust in major information sources, Sager says.

This has already happened. In 2019, it was alleged that a video of Gabon’s then-President Ali Bongo was fake, which was used to justify an attempted coup. Later that year, the impact of a questionable video of a Malaysian cabinet minister engaging in a sexual act with a political aide was diminished by claims that the video had been altered by AI.

Sager says, “One risk that is often overlooked, which is more likely to happen in this election cycle, is that generic AI will be used to create deepfakes that will make people think That the candidate has done something terrible.” “But the existence of these technologies is used to diminish the value of evidence and undermine trust in key information streams.”

election security

So far, governments have taken limited measures to reduce the impact of AI on elections. In the US, a bill was introduced in Congress in May that would require political ads that use AI-generated images or videos to be accompanied with a disclaimer. In August, the Federal Election Commission requested input on whether it should amend a regulation that prohibits political ads that misrepresent other candidates or political parties to include intentionally misleading AI. , but no action has been taken yet.

Tech companies, wary of the reputational damage done by meta for their role in the 2020 election, are beginning to take action. In July, the White House secured voluntary commitments from seven major AI companies, including Meta and Microsoft, aimed at ensuring AI systems are safe and trustworthy. One of the commitments was to develop and deploy provenance or watermarking technologies for AI-generated visual and audio content. Eight more companies signed commitments in September.

Meta and Microsoft’s moves this week follow an announcement from Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, that it will require visual disclosures on political ads that contain artificially generated content that can be discredited as real. Depicts people or events.

Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor, professor and researcher respectively at Princeton University, have argued that more capable AI will not worsen the problem of misinformation because misleading content is already relatively easy to produce and anyone who wants to can do so. Can already do that. Rather, misinformation is best dealt with by content moderation by social media sites and other digital platforms.

Watermarking and provenance measures by AI developers are likely to be ineffective because malicious actors can easily access AI models that have been published openly, such as Meta’s Llama 2, Jungher says. “I would argue that this is an effort by these companies to avoid negative coverage,” he says. “I’m certainly not sure they expect these tools to change the election.”

Disclosures on political ads may face similar issues, says Sacha Alte, a researcher at the Digital Democracy Lab at the University of Zurich. “I think it’s good that political ads have to disclose when they use generative AI,” Alte says. “The only thing is that maybe bad actors who want to misuse generative AI probably won’t disclose it, so I’m not exactly sure how they would enforce it.”

Altay says, “In the end, I think it almost depends on how politicians use the information ecosystem to gain followers to gain power or to gain votes, whether They lie and spread misinformation.” “I don’t think there’s a quick solution to this.”

Source: time.com