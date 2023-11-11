Meta Platform (META) Bullishly Back in 2023

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Large Cap Equity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional class returned -1.74% compared to a -3.15% return for the Russell 1000 index. The fund’s Institutional class has returned +17.04% year to date, compared to the benchmark’s +13.01% return. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund said Meta Platforms, Inc. in a third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:META). Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a technology company that develops products to connect people. On November 10, 2023, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock closed at $328.77 per share. Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) had a one-month return of 4.47%, and its shares gained 190.90% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a market capitalization of $844.893 billion.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund commented on Meta Platform, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ: META) made the following comments:

“As far as other quarterly contributors are concerned, Alphabet, Inc., (GOOG) and Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platform and Alphabet were the real standouts year-to-date. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks have rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operating execution and improved sentiment. Despite tremendous leverage and attention, we feel both Alphabet and Meta are undervalued.”

Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) ranks fourth on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 225 hedge fund portfolios held Meta Platforms, Inc. at the end of the second quarter. (NASDAQ:META), up from 220 last quarter.

