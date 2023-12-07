Meta launches its AI-powered image generator as a dedicated website



Screenshot by Lance Whitney via Imagine/ZDNET

Using Meta’s AI image generator to create images is now more convenient, thanks to its new dedicated website. Previously available only through individual and group chats on Meta’s social network platforms, the Imagine tool is now freely available on the web for anyone in the US to try.

To give the tool a whirl, visit Meta’s Imagine website. Before you can start creating images you will need to log in, which requires a free Meta account. After you sign in, the site works just like any other AI image generator. Type a description of the image you want. Try to be precise and imaginative. Click the Generate button, and Imagine creates four different images that hopefully match your imagination.

To drag any image, select it, click the ellipsis icon and select Download. The image is saved as a JPG file where you can view and modify it in any image editor. You’ll also notice that each image has a watermark in the corner, identifying it as “conceived with AI.”

Before its launch as a website, Meta’s Imagine tool was designed to generate and share images in chat using Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. The tool works as part of the company’s Meta AI, letting you ask questions, submit requests, ask for information, or ask for recommendations. You can chat directly with the AI ​​chatbot or join it in a group conversation. To use the image generator in chat, simply type /imagine at the prompt, followed by a description of the image you want.

Image generation is based on Meta’s Emu model, which is designed to produce high-quality, photorealistic images within seconds. In my testing of the Imagine website, the image generator was able to produce realistic images within a few seconds, which was faster than my experience with other image generators.

“We’ve enjoyed hearing from people that they’re using Meta AI’s text-to-image generation feature Imagine to create fun and creative content in chat,” Meta said in a Wednesday news post announcing the website and other new AI. “How are you doing?” features. “Today, we’re expanding access to Imagine beyond chat, making it available starting in the US on imagine.meta.com. While our messaging experience is designed for more playful, back-and-forth conversations, Now you can create free images on the web too.”

