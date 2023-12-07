Meta launches end-to-end encryption for messages on Facebook and Messenger

Top Line

Meta has begun rolling out end-to-end encryption for calls and messages on its Facebook and Messenger platforms, the company announced Thursday, in a victory for privacy advocates amid concerns from law enforcement and child protection groups. A major update appreciated. This facility will hinder efforts to combat abuse and crime.

Messenger and Facebook will have default end-to-end encryption, the company said. getty images

important facts

Meta said that personal calls and chats on its Facebook and Messenger platforms will be fully encrypted by default in the future. Loredana Crisan, who heads the messenger platform, said encryption means “nobody, including Meta, can see what’s sent or said,” unless a user reports the message to the company. Krishan said the feature will be available immediately but it will take “some time” for the company to update all Messenger chats with encryption as standard. Messenger has allowed users to opt-in for encrypted messages since 2016, but Chrisson said default encryption “took years to deliver because we took our time getting it right.” Chrisson said the rollout deploys the protocols used by the popular Signal app and Meta’s own in-house cryptography standards and features needed to rebuild from the ground up. Meta worked with external experts, academics, governments and advocates to ensure that the privacy update did not weaken user protections, Crisan said.

important quotes

“After years of work rebuilding Messenger, we’ve updated the app with default end-to-end encryption for all personal calls and messages,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “Many congratulations to the team for making this happen.”

main background

Zuckerberg announced plans in 2019 to bring end-to-end encryption to Meta’s entire platform family – which includes photo sharing platform Instagram, messaging app WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger. He then outlined a more privacy-focused approach for the company. It suffered several serious, high-profile scandals that damaged the company’s reputation, notably the use of data by Cambridge Analytica. Demand for stronger privacy settings has been increasing in recent years, including US police using Messenger chat histories when investigating alleged illegal abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

what to see

Instagram is not yet covered by the new standard, although the company suggests it will soon. In August, Meta said it planned to implement the new security standard on Instagram “shortly after” its launch on Messenger, though it did not give a timeline.

Adverse

While privacy advocates have long called for stronger privacy standards on social platforms like Facebook and Messenger, the proposals have not been universally welcomed. Police and governments have warned that encryption could jeopardize security and hinder efforts to combat crime by making it harder to track bad actors and obtain evidence of criminal activity. Child protection advocates have warned that strict encryption could help potential child abusers effectively hide online. This tension fits within a broader discussion in technology that pits privacy against security, with tech companies like Apple pushing back against government efforts to introduce backdoors or surveillance powers to circumvent security protocols. .

forbes rating

Further reading

