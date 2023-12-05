Meta, IBM launch international 'AI alliance' with 50 organizations to advance open-source AI

Barron’s Roundtable panelists offer their AI market analysis and discuss ways to invest in AI and whether it still has room to run.

Facebook parent company Meta and IBM on Tuesday announced the launch of a new alliance aimed at advancing open-source artificial intelligence technologies, with dozens of founding members from around the world, including other major tech firms, startups, academics. Institutions and non-profit organizations are included.

The group, called the “AI Alliance”, is made up of over fifty organizations, ranging from established firms such as Oracle, Dell Technologies and Intel to prestigious universities including Harvard, Yale and Imperial College London.

Meta and IBM have teamed up to form a new AI alliance aimed at promoting open source AI. (Jonathan Rae/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“The AI ​​Alliance will foster an open community and enable developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness,” META and IBM said in a joint press release. Focused on creating.”

“By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies and other innovators, we will pool resources and knowledge to address security concerns, as well as provide a platform to share and develop solutions that Be tailored to the needs of researchers, developers and adopters around the world.”

The alliance plans to launch and support open technologies that are shared freely, enabling developers and scientists to understand the models and tools they use, and to support organizational and societal leaders, policy and regulatory bodies, and the public. Advocates open innovation with.

Critics of open source AI say that making such powerful systems available to the public means bad actors can use the powerful technology to develop systems that cause harm. Advocates say open source allows for greater transparency and advancement.

Closed source AI is an advantage for its developers because the software remains private and proprietary. Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT tool is closed source. According to The Information, since the AI ​​chatbot launched a year ago, the startup has an estimated valuation of nearly $90 billion, after bringing in just $28 million in revenue throughout 2022.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said in a statement, “We believe it is better when AI is developed openly – more people can benefit, create innovative products and build on security. Can work.”

Clegg added, “The AI ​​Alliance brings together researchers, developers and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress, whether models are shared openly or not.” “We look forward to working with partners to advance the state of the art in AI and help everyone build responsibly.”

