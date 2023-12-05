text size

Meta, IBM and dozens of startups and researchers have launched a coalition defending a more open and collaborative approach to developing artificial intelligence, setting up a showdown with OpenAI and Google over the future of the technology.

The philosophical debate has become the central battleground for the future of AI, with concerns that Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google alone will support a technology that could become increasingly important to our everyday lives.

“This is a significant moment in defining the future of AI,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement announcing the AI ​​Alliance on Tuesday.

ChatGPT creators defend a closed system for OpenAI as well as Google’s large language models, which have amazed the world by generating human-quality images and text from simple gestures.

They see themselves as an AI adult in the room, with full control over the technology to ensure it is deployed ethically and responsibly – and stays out of the hands of bad actors.

On the other side of the debate, open source proponents argue that sharing AI technology can spur innovation while also ensuring that no single company or actor overreaches in dangerous ways.

His position was further strengthened earlier this month when Microsoft’s role in a boardroom civil war over OpenAI deepened and skepticism about a company playing such a large role in providing AI deepened.

“Advancing open innovation levels the playing field, allowing everyone to share in the benefits of generative AI,” said Jennifer Chase, dean of UC Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is one of the biggest believers in the open-source model and argues against keeping the future of AI hidden in the secret laboratories of a few tech giants.

Unlike OpenAI’s GPT-4, the model behind ChatGPT, Meta has made and improved its LLaMA model easily available to researchers and startups.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said, “We believe it is better when AI is developed openly – more people can benefit, create innovative products and work on security.”

IBM and META include approximately 50 companies and organizations, including Intel and NASA.

OpenAI and Google are not among the founding members.

