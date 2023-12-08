Meta has started rolling out end-to-end encryption for calls and messages on Facebook Messenger

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg first promised to bring encryption to all of the company’s platforms in 2019, following several high-profile scandals.

Advertisement

Meta is introducing end-to-end encryption for calls and messages on its Facebook and Messenger platforms, the company announced Thursday.

This kind of encryption means that no one other than the sender and recipient – ​​not even Meta – can decipher people’s messages. According to Messenger head Loredana Crisan, encrypted chat, which was first introduced as an optional feature in Messenger in 2016, will now be standard for all users.

“It took years to deliver because we took our time getting it right,” Crisan wrote in a blog post. “Our engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers have worked tirelessly to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up”.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to bring end-to-end encryption to its platform in 2019 after the social media company faced high-profile scandals, notably when Cambridge Analytica accessed user data on Facebook Was.

Privacy advocates again shined a light on Meta after Nebraska investigators reviewed private Facebook messages during an investigation into abortions that violated the state’s 20-week ban.

Meta, whose WhatsApp platform already encrypts messages, said the feature could help keep users safe from hackers, fraudsters and criminals.

Meanwhile, encryption critics, law enforcement, and even a meta report released in 2022 have focused on the risks of advanced encryption, including allowing users to sexually exploit children, promoting human trafficking, And the privacy feature can be misused to spread hate speech.

“What will Meta’s bosses say to children who have suffered sexual abuse, whose trauma will be compounded by the decision not to protect their privacy? They will turn a blind eye to this illegal and harmful content being spread through their platforms. How will you justify silence?” said Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the Internet Watch Foundation.

“The company has a strong track record in detecting large amounts of child sexual exploitation material before it appears on its platform. We urge Meta to continue this important protection.”

The new features will be available immediately, but Chrisan wrote that it will take some time for the privacy feature to be rolled out to all of its users.

Source