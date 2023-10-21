Meta, Google leave tech summit over organizer's remarks against Israel

A META spokesperson confirmed to AFP that it would not take part in this year’s event.

Washington:

Meta and Google have pulled out of Web Summit, one of the tech sector’s largest annual events, after the organizer criticized Israel’s actions following Hamas attacks, the companies said Friday.

A Google spokesperson said, “We will no longer have a presence at Web Summit.”

Irish entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of Web Summit, wrote on the social media platform X last week that he was “appalled by the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders and governments.”

Cosgrave wrote on October 13, “War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies, and they must be exposed for what they are.”

According to Israeli officials, Hamas militants attacked into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, who were shot, hacked or burned on the first day of the attack. given.

Israel says about 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in the clashes before its forces regained control of the attacked area.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in sustained Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, according to the latest figures from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.

The boycott by Meta and Google follows other exits by companies and tech celebrities including Intel, Siemens and US comedian Amy Poehler and X-Files actor Gillian Anderson.

The Web Summit is scheduled to host approximately 2,300 startups and more than 70,000 people on November 13-16 in Lisbon.

Gary Tan, the Silicon Valley head of startup supporter Y-Combinator, initially started the boycott and other big names in the industry quickly followed.

Cosgrave issued an apology on Tuesday.

He said, “I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it was presented deeply hurt many people. To anyone who was hurt by my words, I deeply apologize. “

“What is needed at this time is compassion and I did not convey that,” the statement said.

Cosgrave said he “unreservedly” condemns Hamas’s “evil, despicable and monstrous” attack on Israel and “unequivocally” supports Israel’s “right to exist and defend itself.”

He also said that Israel must abide by the Geneva Conventions, “that is, not commit war crimes.”

