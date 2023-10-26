Meta Earnings | cnn business

New York CNN –

Meta again exceeded Wall Street’s expectations on Wednesday when it reported earnings for the quarter ending in September, another sign that the company’s “year of efficiency” turnaround strategy is continuing to work. The strong results come as Meta says it has “substantially completed” the layoff part of its cost-cutting plan after a tough 2022.

Facebook’s parent company increased quarterly revenue profit 23% year-on-year to more than $34 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $33.5 billion. Meta’s profits also more than doubled from the year-ago quarter, reporting net income of nearly $11.6 billion – during the same quarter last year, Meta’s profits were cut in half.

META shares were up as much as 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday following the report. Meta stock was already up 140% by Wednesday’s close.

“Overall, it was a blowout quarter and Meta recorded its most profitable quarter in years,” Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said in a statement after the report.

Zuckerberg unveiled his plans for a “year of efficiency” in February following a decline in the company’s third-quarter revenue, following a difficult year in which the company faced concerns over Apple’s app privacy changes and lower digital ad spending amid widespread macroeconomic uncertainty. Had to face challenges. The company’s user growth was also slowing amid stiff competition from rivals like TikTok.

Meta reported relatively strong user growth on Wednesday for both its family of apps and its main Facebook platform. Facebook’s monthly active users rose 3% year-over-year to more than 3 billion, up from a 2% growth rate during the year-ago quarter.

There were some positive signs for the company’s core advertising business as well. Ad impressions across Meta’s apps grew 31% year-over-year in the September quarter. The company reported a 6% year-over-year decline in average cost per ad. Still, this is a slower rate of decline than the same period last year, when the average cost per ad fell 18%.

Meta is working to improve its ad targeting technology by using artificial intelligence to improve return on investment for advertisers and better monetize its popular Reels feature on Instagram. “Reels has gone from an early initiative to a core part of our apps,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an analyst call Wednesday.

And as the macroeconomic outlook stabilizes somewhat and advertisers return to spending more, meta appears to be a major beneficiary.

“Meta’s solid quarter provides further evidence that advertisers are choosing to spend their budgets on so-called market leaders like Facebook and Instagram at the expense of smaller social media networks,” Cohen said.

Fellow social media platform Snap said during its Tuesday earnings report that some advertisers had temporarily halted their spending following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war earlier this month — raising concerns about the conflict for the broader digital advertising industry. Questions arose about potential impacts. Meta CFO Susan Lee said during Wednesday’s analyst call that Meta has seen “soft ad spend” in the early part of the fourth quarter, coinciding with the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. But, Lee said, “it is difficult to attribute the softening of demand to any specific geopolitical event.”

The meta also faces other potential challenges. Wednesday’s report comes a day after the company was sued by dozens of states, accusing the social media giant of harming the mental health of young users through addictive features such as infinite news feeds and repetitive notifications. are charged, which demand constant attention of users. Meta rejected the claims, saying it had already introduced more than 30 tools to help teens and their families.

The company is also investing billions of dollars in its Reality Labs unit, which includes its metaverse efforts and which lost more than $3.7 billion during the September quarter, compared with a loss of $3.67 billion in the year-ago quarter . While Meta on Wednesday revised its 2023 total spending guidance for the second time this year to between $87 billion and $89 billion, the company said it still expects Reality Labs to post a full-year operating loss in both 2023 and 2024. Will increase year after year. ,

Meta estimates year-over-year revenue growth for the final quarter of 2023 to be between 13.5% and 24%.

Zuckerberg stressed Wednesday that Meta’s focus on efficiency won’t change any time soon. The company recorded its highest operating margin in two years during the September quarter, and “I look forward to taking this operating discipline forward,” he said. He said AI is set to become the company’s biggest investment area in 2024.

Zuckerberg also said that Threads – a competitor to Meta’s platform formerly known as Twitter – now has just under 100 million monthly active users. The announcement indicates that the platform is now experiencing steady growth in active users after an initial surge in sign-ups and then a sharp decline in engagement following its launch in July. Zuckerberg said he believed the platform had a “good chance” of reaching 1 billion users if it continued to grow over the next several years.

