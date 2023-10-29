Meta Digital collectibles partnership elevates Polygon – Yahoo Finance UK – Cryptosaurus

Polygon is surging after META announced that it will be using blockchain for its new Instagram digital collectibles feature.

MATIC (MATIC-USD), the native cryptocurrency of the Polygon sidechain, has surged 32% this week to $1.20, up more than 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Polygon, an Ethereum (USD-ETH) sidechain network, allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and NFTs for a fraction of the transaction fees paid on the main Ethereum network.

Low transaction fees on Polygon have made it the NFT blockchain of choice for the development of NFT avatars on Reddit and entertainment-related digital collectibles for Disney (DIS).

Last week, Meta announced on its website: “We’re introducing a way for creators to create their own NFTs, or digital collectibles, and sell them to fans and collectors on and off Instagram.”

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a new phenomenon in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that allow unique assets to be stored on the blockchain.

However, the term NFT has now been substituted for the easier-to-understand “digital collectibles,” which Meta plans to bring to Facebook and Instagram’s more than 1 billion users.

These digital collectibles usually come in the form of artwork such as illustrations, digital paintings, and miniature animations that are commonly traded on an NFT marketplace called OpenSea.

Meta said: “Creators will soon be able to create their own digital collectibles on Instagram and sell them to fans on and off Instagram.

“They will have an end-to-end toolkit, from building, launching and demonstrating to selling the Polygon blockchain.

“People can easily support their favorite creators by purchasing their digital collectibles within Instagram.

“We’re testing these new features with a small group of creators in the US first, and hope to expand to more countries soon.”

The social media company also said it is expanding the types of digital collectibles that can be displayed on Instagram to include videos.

Meta will also add support for the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain and Fantom (PHM-USD) wallet, in addition to the blockchains and wallets already supported.

Information about digital collectibles, such as the name of the collection and a description of OpenSea, will be available on Instagram.

Meta is also testing a way to “mint” NFTs on Instagram. This will be a user-friendly way to create unique digital assets and sell them on the blockchain.

mihailo bjelicPolygon’s co-founder told Yahoo Finance UK: “Things have been bullish from Polygon, which is quite interesting amid a bear market.

“In terms of adoption, we have included major projects from the largest traditional companies.

“From Disney to Instagram, Stripe to Adobe (ADBE).

“We are excited to announce ZkEVM, considered by many to be the ‘Holy Grail’ of Ethereum scaling and infrastructure in general.

“Full Ethereum compatibility, ZkEVM fully leverages the security of Ethereum as the most highly secure blockchain in the world.

“We believe the Ethereum merger is the most important technological milestone this year and will usher in a new era of mass adoption.”

Polygon has created some of the biggest Web3 projects with Reddit NFT avatars.

