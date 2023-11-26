Meta collected children’s data from Instagram accounts, court document reveals cnn business

Thomas Trutschel/Phototheque/Getty Images

Since at least 2019, Meta has refused to knowingly shut down most of the accounts of children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without their parents’ consent, the social media giant said. A newly unsealed court document from the ongoing federal lawsuit against.

Attorneys general from 33 states have accused Meta of receiving more than one million reports of users under the age of 13 on Instagram from parents, friends and online community members between early 2019 and mid-2023., However, the complaint states, “Meta disabled only a fraction of those accounts.”

The federal complaint asks the court to order Meta to stop practices that the attorney general alleges violate the law. Civil penalties could rise to hundreds of millions of dollars, as Meta reportedly hosts millions of users who are teens and children. Most states are seeking fines between $1,000 and $50,000 per violation.

According to the 54-count lawsuit, Meta violated multiple state-based consumer protection laws as well as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which bars companies from providing information to children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Prevents us from collecting personal information. Meta reportedly did not comply with COPPA with respect to both Facebook and Instagram, even though “Meta’s own records show that Instagram’s audience structure includes millions of children under the age of 13,” and “Hundreds of thousands of teen users spend more than five hours per day on Instagram,” the court document states.

According to the lawsuit, a Meta product designer wrote in an internal email that “young people are the best,” adding that “you want to get people into your service young and early.”

“Instagram’s Terms of Use restrict users under the age of 13 (or older in some countries) and we have measures in place to remove these accounts when we identify them. However, verifying people’s age online is a complex industry challenge,” Meta told CNN in a statement on Sunday. “For example, many people – especially those under the age of 13 – do not have ID. That’s why Meta is supporting federal legislation that requires app stores to seek parental approval when apps are downloaded by teens under 16. With this approach, parents and teens won’t need to provide hundreds of personal apps containing sensitive information like government IDs to verify their age.

The unsealed complaint also alleges that Meta knew that its algorithms could lead children to harmful content, which could harm their well-being. According to internal company communications cited in the document, employees wrote that they were “concerned about content on IG that triggers negative emotions among teens and affects their mental well-being (and) our ranking algorithms are taking Is.” [them] Into negative spirals and feedback loops that are hard to get out of.

For example, Meta researchers conducted a study in July 2021 that concluded that Instagram’s algorithm may increase negative social comparisons and “content that tends to make users feel bad about their bodies or appearance,” according to the complaint. . In a February 2021 internal email cited in the lawsuit, Meta employees reportedly believed that social comparison was “associated with more time spent” on Meta’s social media platforms. and discussed how this phenomenon is “valuable to Instagram’s business model while simultaneously harming teen girls.”

In an internal investigation examining eating disorder-related content in March 2021, Meta’s team followed users whose account names mentioned starvation, thinness, and disordered eating. The lawsuit says Instagram’s algorithms began generating a list of recommended accounts, “which also included accounts related to anorexia.”

However, Meta’s global security chief, Antigone Davis, testified before Congress in September 2021 that Meta “does not direct people to content that promotes eating disorders.” This indeed violates our policies and we remove that content when we become aware of it. We actually use AI to find and remove such content.

“We want teens to have a safe, age-appropriate experience online, and we have more than 30 tools to support them and their parents,” Meta told CNN in a statement. “We have spent a decade working on these issues and hiring people who have dedicated their careers to keeping young people safe and supported online. The complaint misrepresents our work by using selective quotes and selective documents.”

The lawsuit says Instagram’s senior leadership also knew that problematic content was a significant issue for the platform. Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly wrote in an internal email that “social comparisons to Instagram [what] “Election interference is for Facebook.” The lawsuit does not specify when that email was sent.

CNN contacted Meta regarding Davis and Mosseri’s comments and did not immediately receive a response.

However, the lawsuit alleges that Meta has refused to change its algorithms, despite the company’s internal research confirming concerns over social comparison on its platforms. An employee noted in an internal communication cited in the lawsuit that content that provokes negative appearance comparisons “is some of the most engaging content[on the Explore page]so this idea actively goes against many other teams’ top-line measures.” Is.” Meanwhile, the lawsuit says, “Meta’s external communications denied or obscured the fact that its recommendation algorithms promoted high-negative appearance comparison content to young users.”

According to internal documents cited in the lawsuit, Meta also knew that its recommendations algorithms “triggered intermittent dopamine release in young users” that could lead to an addictive cycle of consumption on its platforms.

“Meta has profited from the pain of children by knowingly designing his platforms with manipulative features that allow children to use his platforms while undermining their self-esteem,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement last month. Makes you addicted.” New York is one of the states included in the federal lawsuit. “Social media companies, including Meta, have contributed to the national youth mental health crisis and must be held accountable,” James said.

Eight additional attorneys general sued Meta in various state courts last month, making claims similar to the massive multistate federal lawsuit. Florida sued Meta in its separate federal lawsuit, alleging that the company misled users about the potential health risks of its products.

The wave of lawsuits is the result of a bipartisan, multistate investigation that began in 2021, when Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen came forward with thousands of internal company documents, saying the company knew its products could have negative impacts on youth. mental health.

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this reporting

