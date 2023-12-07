Meta begins end-to-end encryption rollout

Meta has begun the rollout of automatic encryption of all Facebook and Messenger chats, the company has announced.

Messages and calls protected by end-to-end-encryption (E2EE), which has been an option since 2016, can only be read by the sender and recipient.

Under the changes, Meta will no longer have access to content sent or received by users unless a user in a chat chooses to report the message to the company.

The new features will be available immediately but the company said it will take some time to implement end-to-end encryption for the more than one billion users on the platform.

After the transition is complete users will receive a prompt to set up a recovery method to restore their messages.

However, critics, including UK police and government, have claimed that the rollout will make it harder to detect child sexual exploitation on the platform.

Messenger head Loredana Crisan wrote in a post announcing the change: “The extra layer of security provided by end-to-end encryption means the content of your messages and calls with friends and family will never be compromised unless you leave it.” Is safe from that moment.” devices until the moment they reach the receiver’s device.

“This means that no one, including Meta, can see what is sent or said unless you choose to report the message to us.”

He added, “This is the biggest improvement to Messenger since it was first launched in 2011.

“I’m proud of what Messenger has become: a fast and reliable service, with delightful features and strong security tools, and now with the added privacy and security of end-to-end encryption.”

All apps, including iMessage, Signal, and WhatsApp, already protect message privacy with E2EE.

Simon Bailey, a former police chief constable who was the national lead for child protection at the National Police Chiefs Council, accused Meta of a “complete loss of social and moral responsibility” over the plans.

John Carr, who is secretary of the UK children’s charity Coalition to Tackle Internet Safety, called the move “completely unconscionable”.

His comments came after National Crime Agency chief Graeme Biggar said introducing end-to-end encryption on Facebook would be like “deliberately turning a blind eye to child exploitation”.

The then Home Secretary Suella Braverman alleged that Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages were the platforms of choice for online pedophiles, telling the BBC that “We are arresting almost 800 criminals a month in this country, we are Saving approximately 1,200 children from this evil.” Crime”.

Meta said it had worked with external experts, academics, advocates and governments to identify the risks “to ensure that privacy and security go hand in hand”.

It added: “When E2EE is the default, we will also use a variety of tools, including artificial intelligence, subject to applicable law, to proactively detect accounts engaged in malicious patterns of behavior rather than scanning private messages. “

The company also announced that it would be adding several new features, including the ability to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

It will also give users the ability to control whether people who send messages receive a “read receipt” that tells them the message has been read.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com