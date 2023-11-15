By Supanth Mukherjee and Fu Yun Chi

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Meta on Wednesday appealed against “gatekeeper” designations for its messenger and marketplace platforms under new EU rules dictating what to do and what not to do for online services. It is the first big tech company to challenge.

As part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech, the EU in September singled out 22 “gatekeeper” services operated by six of the world’s biggest tech companies to face new rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace and WhatsApp qualify as gatekeepers under the DMA, which was designed to level the playing field between Big Tech companies and smaller competitors.

“This appeal seeks clarification on specific points of law regarding the designations of messengers and marketplaces under the DMA,” a spokesperson said.

“This does not change or diminish our firm commitment to comply with the DMA, and we will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to prepare for compliance.”

The company said it would not challenge the designation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company said the marketplace is a consumer-to-consumer service, so it cannot fall within the definition of an online intermediation service and Messenger is merely a chat functionality of Facebook.

The DMA requires Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Meta and ByteDance’s TikTok to allow third-party apps or app stores on their platforms and make it easier for users to switch from default apps to rivals.

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Microsoft’s Bing and Apple’s iMessage must comply with the new rules.

Microsoft and Google have said they will not challenge the DMA designations, while sources expect TikTok to file a challenge. (Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm and Yun Chi in Brussels; Editing by Amelia Sithole-Matarise)

