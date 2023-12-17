Meta apologizes to Qatari billionaire for scam crypto ads on Facebook: report

US social media group Meta has publicly apologized to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana while pledging to increase protective measures on its platform after a lengthy legal battle, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The apology comes after Al Mana’s image was wrongly used in cryptocurrency scam ads on Facebook.

Wissam Al Mana wins legal battle against Meta

Wissam Al Mana, a prominent Middle East businessman and ex-husband of celebrity Janet Jackson, found himself at the center of a misleading crypto scheme promotion in 2019.

These ads were intended to entice users in the Middle East to invest in dubious cryptocurrency ventures.

After enduring three years of legal proceedings in the Dublin courts, Al Mana sought redress for the reputational damage, distress and embarrassment caused by these unauthorized advertisements.

Meta acknowledged the publication of “false, misleading and defamatory advertisements” on its platform by malicious third parties using Al Mana’s image without consent.

The company deeply regretted the incident in a statement: “Meta acknowledges and regrets that the publication of these fake advertisements by malicious third parties has caused damage to Mr. Al Mana’s reputation, distress and embarrassment. Meta sincerely apologizes to Mr. Al Mana for this.

Meta promises stricter ad controls after incident

The use of high-profile individuals in fake crypto advertisements has been an ongoing issue on social media platforms. In a similar case, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Michael Martin took legal action against Google for misusing his name and image in cryptocurrency scams.

Meta had already settled a defamation claim with Martin Lewis in England, leading to a significant charitable donation and the implementation of new ad-reporting tools.

Despite efforts to regulate and review advertisements, experts say scammers often use false identities to avoid these checks. The names associated with Al Mana advertisements remain unresponsive, raising questions about their validity.

Following the Al Mana case, Meta has vowed to adopt “stronger measures” to prevent such fraudulent activities. However, details of the agreement, handled by Irish law firm Ronan Daly Germain, remain confidential.

Wissam Al Mana, a well-known figure in Gulf business circles, oversees the family-owned Al Mana Group in Qatar and holds exclusive distribution rights for several luxury brands. They initiated legal proceedings against Meta in February 2020, but the outcome of the case was revealed only recently.

