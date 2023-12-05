Meta and IBM form an AI alliance, but what will it lead to? , techcrunch

Meta, on an open source tier, wants to spread its influence more widely in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare.

This morning, the social network announced that it is teaming up with IBM to launch the AI ​​Alliance, an industry body to support “open innovation” and “open science” in AI, the audience of which will certainly be There are more corporate and enterprise.

So what exactly will the AI ​​Alliance do – and how will its work differ from other fairly similar (at least in terms of its broad mission, members and principles) partnerships on AI? The Partnership on AI promised years ago to publish research using open source licenses and minutes of its meetings, which, as the AI ​​Alliance reportedly aims to do, will educate the public on important AI issues of the day.

Well – confusing thing – partnership on AI Is really a Member Of AI Alliance. The Alliance says it plans to “make use of pre-existing collaborations” (possibly including partnerships on AI) to “identify opportunities to develop open AI resources that meet the needs of business and society.” Let’s accomplish this equally and responsibly,” a press release said. Reads Week with TechCrunch.

AI Alliance members will first create working groups, a governing board, and a technical oversight committee dedicated to advancing areas such as AI “trust and verification” metrics, hardware and infrastructure that support AI training, and open source AI models and frameworks. Are. They will also establish project standards and guidelines, and then partner with “significant existing initiatives” – the initiative is not explicitly named in the press release – from government, non-profits and civil society organizations “that are working in the AI ​​field.” Doing valuable and aligned work.”

If this sounds a lot like what the inaugural members of the Coalition were already Doing it independently, you are not wrong. But in the release, the AI ​​Alliance stressed that its work – whatever form it ultimately takes – is intended to be complementary and additive, rather than unnecessarily duplicative.

,[M]Ore collaboration and information sharing will help the community innovate faster and more inclusively, and identify specific risks and mitigate those risks before a product is brought into the world,” the release said. Has gone. “This contrasts with an approach that aims to limit AI innovation and value creation to a few companies with a closed, proprietary approach to the AI ​​industry.”

main subtext

That blow at the end says a lot about the meta’s ulterior motives.

Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, a close OpenAI partner and investor, have been among the main critics of Meta’s open source AI approach, arguing that it is potentially dangerous and misinformation-encouraging. (Surprisingly, none are members of the AI ​​Alliance, despite being longtime members of the Partnership on AI.) Now, those companies have a clear horse in the race and perhaps regulatory capture of the mind… but they Are not completely wrong. Meta has continued to take open-sourcing risks (within the limits of regulators’ tolerance), releasing text-generating models like Llama that have been abused by bad actors but by many developers who have created useful apps.

“The platform that wins will be the open platform,” Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, said in an interview with The New York Times — and who is one of more than 70 influential signers of a letter calling for greater openness in AI development. Lacan has a point; By one estimate, Stability AI’s open source AI-powered image generator, Stable Diffusion, which was released last August, now accounts for 80% of all AI-generated imagery.

But wait, you might say – what does IBM gain from the AI ​​alliance? After all it is co-founded with Meta. I would venture to guess more exposure to its growing generic AI platform. IBM’s recent earnings growth has been fueled by enterprise interest in generic AI, but the company faces stiff competition in Microsoft and OpenAI (and to a lesser extent Google), which are jointly developing enterprise-focused AI services that directly Compete with IBM.

I’ve asked IBM’s PR, who first informed me about the founding of the AI ​​Alliance, about some curious omissions from the early membership, such as Stanford (which includes a major AI research lab, Stanford HAI), MIT (which Is at the forefront of robotics). Research) and high-profile AI startups like Anthropic, Cohear, and Adapt. No press representative responded by the time of publication. But the same philosophical differences that kept Google and Microsoft apart were likely at play; I bet it’s no coincidence that there are relatively few open source AI projects to the names of Anthropic, Foghere, and Adept.

I will note that Nvidia is not a member of the AI ​​Alliance – a suspicious absence given that the company is by far the dominant provider of AI chips and a maintainer of several open source models in its own right. Perhaps the chip maker felt a conflict of interest in collaborating with Intel and AMD. Or perhaps it decided to try its luck with Microsoft, Google and the rest of the tech giants pulling out of the alliance for strategic reasons. Who can say?

Sriram Raghavan, vice president of IBM’s research AI division, told me via email that the alliance, for the time being, is “focusing on members who are strongly committed to open innovation and open source AI” — meaning that people who are not participating are not doing Equally strongly committed. I’m not sure they would agree.

“Of course this is just the starting point,” he said. “We welcome and hope that more organizations will join in the future.”

a wide gathering

Comprising approximately 45 organizations including AMD and Intel, research labs CERN, universities such as Yale and Imperial College London, and AI startups Stability AI and Hugging Face, the AI ​​Alliance focuses on fostering an “open” community and enabling developers to Will do. And researchers have been asked to “accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness,” according to the release.

“By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies and other innovators, we address security concerns while providing a platform to share and develop solutions that meet the needs of researchers, developers and adopters around the world.” Will pool resources and knowledge to overcome. ,” the release reads.

The inaugural group of the AI ​​Alliance is exceptionally broad – not only at the intersection of AI and enterprise but also at the intersection of healthcare, silicon, and software-as-a-service. In addition to academic partners such as the University of Tokyo, UC Berkeley, University of Illinois, Cornell and the aforementioned Imperial College London and Yale, Sony, ServiceNow, National Science Foundation, NASA, Oracle, Cleveland Clinic and Dell have pledged their involvement in some form or the other. .

MLCommons, the engineering consortium behind MLPerf, the benchmarking suite used by major chip manufacturers to evaluate the AI ​​performance of their hardware, is also a founding AI Alliance member. So too are Langchain and Laminedex, two of the creators behind some of the more widely used tools and frameworks for building apps powered by text-generating AI models.

But without the participation of so many major AI industry players – and without a deadline or concrete objectives – can an AI alliance succeed? Yet what will success look like?

I have no idea.

The sheer number of competing interests – from health care networks (Cleveland Clinic) to insurance providers (Rodzen) – will not make it easy for coalition members to unite on a single, united front. And for all their talk of openness, IBM and Meta are not exactly the poster children of the future as the Alliance’s release demonstrates – raising doubts about their sincerity.

Maybe I’m wrong and the AI ​​alliance will be tremendously successful. Or perhaps it will collapse because of distrust and its own bureaucracy. we will see; Only time will tell.

Source: techcrunch.com