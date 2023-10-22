Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft highlight earnings disruption: What to know this week

Big tech earnings will grab investors’ attention in the coming week.

Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), META (META) and Amazon (AMZN) are set to report in the coming week, while Coca-Cola (KO) and Exxon (XOM) also report a busy week for corporate reports. Will expose.

On the economic front, investors will be closely watching the first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product released Thursday, which will show the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3%. Friday will take another look at the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The Big Tech report comes at a critical time for the market as Treasury yields hit a 16-year high and uncertainty over when the Fed will reach the peak of its interest rate hike cycle has pressured stocks over the past month.

Last week, the Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell more than 3%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell more than 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell more than 1.6%.

The Federal Reserve is entering a blackout period this week ahead of its next meeting, which begins on October 31. With the central bank out of sight of the public with market pricing, there is a more than 96% chance that the Fed will not raise interest rates. meeting.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Powell provided an update on the current state of the economy. He still sees inflation as “very high” and could threaten a “very resilient economy.”

Economists believe the speech closed the door to a rate hike in November, but kept the option open for future meetings.

“The recent series of positive economic surprises will keep the Federal Reserve on high inflation alert, and although it will not tilt the Federal Open Market Committee toward another rate increase at the November meeting, the December meeting will be largely ‘live.’ ,” EY chief economist Greg Daco wrote in a research note on Friday.

The coming week will provide a look at metrics closely watched by the Fed: economic growth and inflation. Thursday’s GDP release is expected to present a high-water mark for economic growth in 2023, as a series of dovish data stoked calls for a recession in 2024.

Data on Friday showed that “core” PCE – which strips out food and energy costs – rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, down from 3.9% in August. The Fed aims for an average of 2% inflation. Compared to the previous month, “core” PCE is expected to rise 0.3% in September.

The balance of those two prints will be closely monitored over the next several months. Bank of America U.S. economist Michael Gapen explained in a weekly research note on Friday how he understood the central bank’s recent commentary on the two metrics.

“Either growth will slow or inflation will start rising again,” Gapen wrote. “If growth slows, the Fed won’t need to hike again. But if inflation picks up, further hikes will be needed.”

On the corporate side of the schedule, four of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks that have driven the massive 2023 stock market rally will provide quarterly updates, setting the stage for stock moves that could impact the major three indexes.

In an Oct. 12 note, Bank of America investment strategists said that without the Magnificent 7, the S&P 500 would be slightly below 3,900, or about 10% lower.

At the company level, all four big tech companies will provide insights into consumer spending, artificial intelligence updates and the advertising industry. Cloud segment revenue figures will also be in focus on Microsoft and Amazon.

The story of AI is expected to depend on the company. Meta, which benefited from an AI surge last quarter, may still have more room to grow further, the UBS team of analysts wrote. Promise technology proposals.

“We like Meta, and despite increased expectations in 4Q, we think the GenAI consumer app bull case is still underappreciated and the shares are undervalued,” UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a research note on Oct. 16. Has not been told.”

Walmsley colleague Carl Keirstead, meanwhile, doesn’t see meaningful AI contributions for Microsoft this quarter.

“While major AI lifts may not be coming in the 1Q/September quarter, the stock set-up is now cleaner with more modest growth expectations in print,” Keirstead wrote in a Microsoft preview note.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Josh Adelson/AFP) (Photo by Josh Adelson/AFP via Getty Images) (Josh Adelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Broadly speaking, the stock market story is less about earnings and more about higher yields and what they could mean for the Fed.

Bond yields have risen since the Fed’s last meeting in late September. Yields on both 10-year and 30-year Treasuries are at 16-year highs, and some Fed officials have commented that the rise in yields could lead to fiscal tightening effectively taking the place of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Can.

“We have to let this play out and watch,” Powell said at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. “But for now it’s clearly a tightening of financial conditions and so we will watch it carefully.”

A more precise answer from the Fed Chairman in two weeks could be the key to freeing stocks from their miserable plight.

“It’s all about the Fed,” Christina Hooper, chief market strategist at Invesco, told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “Once we get clarity from the Fed that the rate hike cycle is over, and we have a greater sense of cutting rates in 2024, to me that will be a very significant shift for markets where investors will be more risk averse.” “, where we are likely to see a decline in yields.”

weekly calendar

monday

Economic Data: Chicago Fed Net Activity Index, September (-0.01 expected, -0.16 prior)

Earning: Philips (PHG), Cleveland Cliffs (CLF), Logitech (LOGI)

Tuesday

Economic Data: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, October, preliminary (49.5 expected, 49.8 earlier); S&P Global US Services PMI, October, preliminary (49.9 expected, 50.1 earlier); S&P Global US Composite PMI, October, preliminary (50 expected, 50.2 earlier); Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, October (5 East)

Earning: Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), Microsoft (MSFT), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Snap (SNAP), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC) Texas Instruments (TXN), Verizon (VZ), Visa (V), 3M Company (MMM)

Wednesday

Economic Data: New home sales, September (684,000 expected, 675,000 earlier); New home sales, month-on-month, September (1.3% expected, -8.7% earlier); MBA mortgage applications, week ending October 20 (-6.9% earlier)

Earning: Meta Platform (META), ADP (ADP), Boeing (BA), eBay (EBAY), General Dynamics (GD) Hilton (HLT), IBM (IBM), Mattel (MAT), O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY), ServiceVeno (Now) T-Mobile (TMUS)

Thursday

Economic Data: 3rd quarter GDP, first estimate (+4.3% annual rate expected, +2.1% earlier); 3Q personal consumption, first estimate (+3.9% expected, +0.8% earlier); Initial jobless claims, week ending October 21 (210,000 expected, 198,000 earlier); Pending home sales, month-over-month, September (-1.0% expected, -7.1% earlier); Durable goods orders, September preliminary (1.5% expected, 0.1% earlier)

Earning: Amazon (AMZN), Capital One (COF), Chipotle (CMG), Ford (F), Intel (INTC), Hershey (HSY), Honeywell (HON), Valero (VLO), Mastercard (MA), McDonald’s (MCD) , Merck (MRK), Roku (ROKU), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Skechers (SKX) Southwest (LUV), UPS (UPS), Valero (VLO), United States Steel (X)

Friday

Economic Data: Personal income, month-on-month, September (+0.4% expected, +0.4% earlier); Personal spending, month-on-month, September (+0.5% expected, +0.4% earlier); PCE inflation, month-on-month, September (+0.3% expected, +0.4% before); PCE inflation, year-on-year, September (+3.4% expected, +3.5% before); “Core” PCE, month-on-month, September (+0.3% expected, +0.1% earlier); “Core” PCE, year-on-year, September (+3.7% expected; +3.9% earlier); University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, October, Last Reading (63 ago)

Earning: Exxon Mobile (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Charter Communications (CHTR), Colgate (CL), Newell Brands (NWL), Phillips 66 (PSX)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

