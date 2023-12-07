The largely untested big-language model Meta AI – a virtual assistant designed to generate photorealistic images and provide detailed answers to user questions – is now “more useful,” with more detailed responses on mobile and more search results. With an accurate summary,” the social media giant announced today.

In a blog post, Meta revealed more than 20 new AI-powered features that were being added to its apps to upgrade everything from search functions to social media experiences to business communications.

“We’re evolving Meta AI, adding new features to the messaging experience, and also leveraging it behind the scenes to empower smart capabilities,” Meta said.

The company is also launching Imagine as a standalone image generator that leverages the power of EMU (Meta’s native text to image model) to make it easier for users to create a variety of images, similar to DALL-E 3 or Stable Diffusion. Takes advantage. Originally designed to run inside a chat application, this feature has been broken into a web-based tool to compete directly with the top models in the industry.

For its built-in marketplace, Meta is also giving sellers and vendors the option to leverage generative AI to improve the user experience. The idea is to “give people in different English-language markets the option for AI-generated post comment suggestions and community chat topic suggestions in groups, providing search results, and even enhancing product copy in stores”.

Imagine with Meta and other generic AI experiences, however, are not available in Brazil, Mexico or Argentina, according to an official Meta post published in Portuguese.

To promote transparency in AI-generated content, Meta says it will apply ‘invisible watermarking’ to images generated from its AI tools. Although watermarking is not a particularly robust method of identifying AI-generated content, the move will help address concerns about the potential misuse of AI in content creation.

These new AI capabilities are already receiving positive reviews. “I’m no expert, but the generations look good,” said Julien Chaumondt, co-founder of HuggingFace, the world’s largest community for open source AI. “It’s 2023 and I was No Hopefully I’ll never have to log into Facebook on my computer again.”

In its announcement, Meta highlighted the ongoing rollout of AI experiences in its applications, the release of the Llama family of large language models, and research advancements such as Emu Video and Emu Edit. These will continue to enhance the functionality of Meta’s products in the coming year – particularly the hardware needed to power AR and VR applications, the company said.

Meta AI is also being used to enhance user experience on Facebook and Instagram. For content creators, Meta is testing AI-generated suggested replies in direct messages using its LlaMA text generator. This feature is designed to facilitate more efficient communication between creators and their audiences by drafting responses that suit the creators’ communication style.

AI is also involved in creating personalized greetings, editing posts, and providing content suggestions across various sections of these platforms, including Groups and Marketplace.

Meta said its AI model has long-term memory, making it even more capable and useful, which addresses the main problem of long conversations with characters that rely on AI assistants or LLMs: the more users Interacts with it, losing track of information.

META will also incorporate multi-round automatic raid-teaming (MART) into its AI model. This technique trains an adversarial model to help Meta detect offensive, fraudulent or harmful content, essentially making the models compete against each other while both evolve and become more capable. .

As decrypt As previously reported, Meta recently disbanded its “responsible AI” team, opting instead to decentralize that work across different departments involved in AI development. Meta’s AI models have already been trained on billions of social media posts.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co