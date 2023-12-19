Met Police officer Ben Bancel found guilty of stalking ex-girlfriend after split

PC Ben Bansell was on trial at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (PA).

A Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend just weeks after the couple split.

PC Ben Bansell, attached to the Central South Command Unit, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking without fear, anxiety or distress while off-duty between June 23 and July 28 this year.

During a one-day hearing at the City of London Magistrates’ Court, it was alleged that Natalie Jundo, 40, contacted him constantly after ending their relationship – “tormenting” him by messaging, emailing and calling.

District Judge Briony Clarke found him guilty of the offense on Tuesday, saying his actions “amount to mass harassment” and that the conduct “amounts to stalking”.

Prosecutor Jason Seitel told the court that Bancel sent Ms Jundo more than 770 messages – some of them branded “very unpleasant” by the judge, made a series of phone calls using a withheld number and an unknown address. Send them an email using.

It was alleged that on June 30, Ms Jundo’s Ring doorbell camera recorded twice a man walking through her front gate at about 2am, who she believed was Buncel , After that he appeared at her home address.

The officer denied it was him and the judge said she could not be certain about the identification and so it was not taken into account when convicting Bancel.

Ms Jundo, giving evidence from behind a screen blocking her former partner’s view, said: “It was really interfering with everything… because either the phone was constantly calling or the messages and emails were coming through to such an extent that It had reached such a point that I couldn’t use my phone.

He added, “It really bothered me.”

Bancel and Ms Jundo met on a dating website on Facebook in December 2021 and broke up after entering into a relationship, before getting back together earlier this year.

They separated again on 22 June.

The court heard that Ms Jundo responded to some of the defendant’s messages in the wake of their break-up this summer, and asked him to stop contacting her, before blocking her on various messaging platforms.

District Judge Clarke said Ms Jundo had made it “abundantly clear” that the relationship was over.

The judge also rejected the suggestion that the facts of Ms Jundo’s reactions were inconsistent with her claim that she was facing harassment.

The prosecutor said Bancel continued to contact her through emails and calls using unknown or secret numbers.

Ms Jundo contacted the police on 3 July and the defendant was arrested the next day, but was not charged and was bailed on condition not to contact her.

On July 25, Ms. Jundo received an email from an unknown address with the name “Greg”, wishing her a happy birthday.

The prosecution said that after exchanging responses, a phone number was given and when Ms Jundo called him, the defendant picked up.

The court heard that the emails were found on the IP address of a WiFi address at Bancel’s mother’s address where he was staying, but the defendant denied sending them, claiming “a lot of people have my number”. .

The judge said she “could not understand” how it could be “anyone other than the defendant”.

Giving evidence, Bancel told the court he did not believe the messages he was sending Ms Jundo after they separated amounted to harassment.

Asked why, he said: “Because of the pattern of behavior with Natalie before. We will get back to you within 24 hours, 48 ​​hours.

“I believed…that he just needed a little space.”

He told the court he was “hurting” and “just wanted to get his point across” and also said he had sent the message to try to get her belongings back from her house.

Bancel admitted that he attempted to call Ms Jundo approximately 20 times in the span of one day in June and also admitted that he had called from a closed number.

He denied that he was obsessed with Ms Jundo, that she had refused to let the relationship end and that he had ever pursued her.

Bancel, from Greenwich, was suspended from duty after the allegations were made and the Met Police said its Professional Standards Directorate had been made aware.

He was granted bail with conditions not to contact Ms Jundo and not to enter the Barking and Dagenham area of ​​London, ahead of sentencing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

