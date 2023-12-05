MEST Africa Challenge names 45 regional finalists – Disrupt Africa

Forty-five startups from across the continent have been named regional finalists for the latest MEST Africa Challenge, the winner of which will receive US$50,000 in equity funding.

Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lisegen, MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund and incubator that helps launch technology startups across the continent.

Disrupt Africa reported in August that it had announced the opening of applications for the fifth edition of the MEST Africa Challenge, and was joined by Ghana (10), Nigeria (10), Kenya (10), South Africa (10) and Senegal (10). 5) 45 companies had applied. ) has now been named a regional finalist. The grand prize at stake is US$50,000 in equity investment, as well as long-term partnership and ongoing support from MEST Africa.

The 10 Kenyan startups selected are MyWayPay, Snark Health, UrbanTechForHope, Piggy, Letzy, Investa Farms, Tulix, Circularity Space, Digital Realm Entertainment and Moti, while Ghana is represented by Adenra, Easy Chain, FlowersGH, Turizilla, Quno EdTech, Bouquet Is. , Masters Hive Center for Innovation, PharmWallet, Chestify AI Labs and Advanced Pharma Innovation.

Nigeria is represented by DoctorConnect, OneHealth, Sproutly, iBluey, HealthGo, Innovastra, SmartTailor, Artisan Oga, Blueroom Care and Conadex Technologies, and South Africa is represented by Koa Academy, ESUSFarm Africa, BOS Technology, Insaaf, Smart Food Growing Technologies , is made by Deepleaf. Thola, Aurora Media Group, SafeAfrica, and BioCertica.

The five selected Senegalese enterprises are SAYNA, Microact, Yoonema, RAYNIS and InterSIP International.

These startups now compete to showcase their potential impact in front of a panel of judges to secure a place in the final pitch as well as gain visibility, connect with investors, and potentially receive funding to scale their impact. do.

