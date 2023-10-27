Messaging app Telegram blocks access to Hamas-run channels cnn business

New York CNN –

Messaging app Telegram has restricted access to several channels linked to or operated by Hamas, as the terrorist group’s war with Israel continues.

A prominent channel with more than 700,000 followers and which is operated by Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, is no longer accessible to Telegram users through the platform’s iOS and Google Play Store apps, CNN reported Thursday. to be confirmed.

Another account known to represent Hamas – which has more than 500,000 followers and recently posted a video of a spokesperson for the group as well as information about Israeli hostages taken by Hamas – is Telegram. It was restricted to users of the iOS app, but was still accessible on Android. The Google Play Store version of the app as of Thursday afternoon.

The ban marks a significant crackdown on a major source of pro-Hamas propaganda since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with Telegram’s error messages suggesting it may have been motivated by the policies of app store operators.

Other popular Telegram channels that have expressed support for Hamas have also been banned, according to CNN analysis. It is unclear whether those channels may be directly affiliated with the group.

Users of the Android version of the app searching for restricted groups received a notice saying: “Unfortunately, this channel cannot be displayed on the Telegram app downloaded from the Google Play Store,” CNN reported Thursday. to be confirmed. Telegram’s iOS app labels restricted groups with a pop-up saying: “Unfortunately, this channel could not be displayed on your device.”

The Android restrictions were first reported by CNBC and state-owned Russian news agency TASS.

The ban comes as Telegram has in recent weeks raised the issue of allowing Hamas – a designated foreign terrorist organization in the United States – to continue operating on the platform, although the group is banned from working on Meta and Google-owned platforms. Along with X, it is also banned. (formerly known as Twitter). Hamas has seen a surge in popularity on Telegram since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, with some accounts reaching hundreds of thousands of followers.

Disinformation experts have said that extreme content that starts on Telegram can quickly reach other mainstream platforms.

A Telegram account belonging to the al-Qassam Brigades had, as of last week, tripled its followers on the app before it was banned. CNN has confirmed that this account is among those that can no longer be accessed through Telegram apps downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Telegram, the Dubai-based company founded by a Russian-born entrepreneur, has allowed Hamas to continue using the app despite growing scrutiny over how the social media platform has handled the war broadly, particularly by authorities in Europe where the terrorist The speech is largely illegal.

Asked whether Google had pressured Telegram to take action on Hamas channels, a spokesperson for the tech giant said only that the company’s App Store policies require developers to moderate content, including speech glorifying terrorism. When required to do so, Google takes appropriate action when it finds violations of its policies. ,

Google’s publicly posted policies state, “We do not allow apps with terrorism-related content, such as content that promotes terrorist acts, incites violence, or celebrates terrorist attacks.” ” Google’s policies only affect apps downloaded through its own app store, meaning that versions of Telegram that may be available on third-party Android app stores are not subject to the same restrictions.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNN’s questions about the Telegram channels now blocked for iOS users. Telegram also did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Because of its very lax content moderation rules, Telegram became popular among extremist groups internationally and far-right groups in the United States, said Brian Fishman, co-founder of trust and security company Cinder and former head of Meta’s team. Is. Dealt with terrorist and other dangerous organizations.

The app’s popularity in the US began to grow after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 when major sellers of election conspiracy theories began using the platform after being kicked out of sites like Facebook and Twitter. Its founder says that about 800 million people use Telegram globally.

—CNN’s Donnie O’Sullivan and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

