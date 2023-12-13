Popular messaging application LINE has raised $140 million in funding for the growth and development of its NFT platform, LINE NEXT.

LINE’s NFT venture aims to expand into the global market by developing new services and applications in the Web3 ecosystem.

The funding round, the largest venture deal this year in the Asian Web3 industry, was led by Peter Thiel’s private equity firm, Crescendo Equity Partners.

According to the official release, LINE NEXT plans to first launch an NFT marketplace called DOSI in January 2024, which will be integrated with the company’s existing Japan-based NFT platform.

Additionally, LINE NEXT will create new solutions to serve customers and brands by giving them direct ownership of existing digital products.

“It is significant that we were able to secure this funding in the context of the contracting investment climate globally,” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LineNext. “We plan to use this opportunity to further popularize Web3 and develop a new service ecosystem where users value their digital goods.”

LINE NEXT’s NFT platform DOSI is still in beta, but it has gained significant traction with 5.5 million users worldwide and over 470,000 cumulative transactions in a year.

The funding will help the company introduce new services to further accelerate the Web3 ecosystem.

The company said, “These include introducing a social app that allows users to communicate based on characters created using AI technology and launching new Web 3 games using Brown and Friends characters that One cannot enjoy.”

LINE NEXT will develop its products and solutions on Finesse, a public blockchain network that will be connected to and controlled by LINE and Crescendo.

Source: cryptosaurus.tech