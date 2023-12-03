Merus presents interim data on MCLA-129 at ESMO Asia Congress 2023

Merus NV

MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC planned to launch 1Q24

UTRECHT, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Merus NV (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company that Innovative, developing full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonix® and Triclonix®), today announced an update on MCLA-129 from ongoing expansion groups in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and previously treated head and Interim clinical data announced. Neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress 2023.

“MCLA-129 is a very active drug in EGFRm NSCLC and we are planning a focused investment to evaluate MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy, which we expect to initiate in early 2024, ” said Bill Lundberg MD, President, Chief Executive Officer. Of Merus. “We are in a fortunate position in terms of a strong balance sheet. We also recognize the importance of being responsible with our resources to maintain financial strength, as we plan to initiate the Phase 3 trial of petocemtamab in 2L+ HNSCC by mid-2024.

The data reported are from three expansion cohorts in an open-label trial evaluating MCLA-129 in combination with osimertinib, a third-generation EGFR TKI, in treatment-naïve EGFR mutant (M) NSCLC (1L) and EGFRm NSCLC. , who has progressed on osimertinib. (2L+), as well as MCLA-129 monotherapy in previously treated HNSCC.

Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an EGFR

Comments at the presentation included:

As of the August 10, 2023 data cutoff date, 60 patients (pts) with advanced/metastatic EGFRm NSCLC were treated (16/1L, 44/2L+). In the 1L setting, 16 pts were treated, all pts were evaluated for response. All 16 people experienced tumor shrinkage 9 confirmed partial responses (PR) and 3 unconfirmed PR by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 were observed (12/16, 75%; 95% CI 48–93). per investigator evaluation; 11 responses were released, including 3 unconfirmed PRs 94% disease control rate (DCR) (95% CI 70-100) Median duration of risk with 5.1 months (range 0.5-8.5) 81% continued treatment In the 2L+ setting, 44 pts were treated, 34 pts were evaluated for response. All received prior osimertinib in the 1L/2L setting, 50% as prior therapy only; 36% received prior chemotherapy 11 confirmed PR and 1 unconfirmed PR were observed by RECIST v1.1 (12/34, 35%; 95% CI 20–54). Per investigator assessment, 9 responses were ongoing as of the data cutoff date, including 1 unconfirmed PR. 74% DCR (95% CI 56-87) Median duration of risk with continued treatment 2.8 months (range: 0.3-11.5) 39%



Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an anti-EGFR/c-Met specific antibody, in head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC).

Comments at the presentation included:

As of the August 10, 2023 data cutoff date, 22 people with previously treated HNSCC were treated 20 marks were evaluable for the response Pts received a median of 3 lines of prior therapy, 22% prior chemotherapy, 20% prior anti-PD-(L)1, 36% prior cetuximab. 1 confirmed and 1 unconfirmed PR were observed by RECIST v1.1 (2/20, 10%, 95% CI 1-32). per investigator evaluation Confirmed response was ongoing with a response duration of 3.4+ months at the data cutoff date Unconfirmed PRs were confirmed after the data cutoff date with treatment still ongoing at the time of presentation 60% DCR (95% CI 36-81) Average duration of exposure 2.2 months (range 0.5-6)

Initial safety assessment involving 22 HNSCC pts treated with MCLA-129 monotherapy IRR (overall duration) on cycle 1 day 1 73% (14% ≥ G3) Skin toxicity (overall duration) in 86% (14% ≥ G3) No ILD or VTE events were reported No G5 TEAEs reported



Complete submissions are available on the Publications page of our website.

About Merus NV

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel full-length human specific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, called multiclonalics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to have many of the same characteristics as traditional human monoclonal antibodies, such as a long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit the Merus website, and https://twitter.com/MerusNV,

About MCLA-129

MCLA-129 is an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced Biclonics® designed to inhibit the EGFR and C-MET signaling pathways in solid tumors. Preclinical data have shown that MCLA-129 can effectively treat TKI-resistant NSCLC in xenograft models of cancer. MCLA-129 is designed to have two complementary mechanisms of action: blocking growth and survival pathways to prevent tumor expansion and recruiting and increasing immune effector cells to eliminate tumors.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forward-looking statements. Clinical development of MCLA-129, future clinical trial progress, enrollment, results, clinical activity and safety profile of MCLA-129; We believe that MCLA-129 is a very active drug in EGFRm NSCLC; We plan to make a focused investment to evaluate MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy, which we expect to begin in early 2024; the impact on our balance sheet and future activities; We plan to initiate a Phase 3 trial of petocemtamab in 2L+ HNSCC by mid-2024; and our development plans and strategy for MCLA-129. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Are expressed or implied by the future. Statements, including, but not limited to, the following: Our need for additional funding, which may not be available and which may require us to restrict our operations or require us to develop our technologies or Biclonix®, Triclonix® And rights to multispecific antibodies may need to be waived. Candidate; potential delays in regulatory approvals, which would impact our ability to commercialize our product candidates and impact our ability to generate revenues; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, the outcome of which is uncertain; the unpredictable nature of our clinical development efforts for marketable drugs; potential delays in the enrollment of patients, and our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials, manufacturing and clinical drug development and activities leading to potential approval and those third parties not performing satisfactorily Possibility, which may affect the realization of the required regulator. Approval; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and global instability; we may not identify suitable Biclonics® or specific antibody candidates under our collaboration or our collaborators may fail to perform adequately under our collaboration; our reliance on third parties to manufacture our product candidates, which could delay, prevent or impair our development and commercialization efforts; the security of our proprietary technology; our patents may be invalid, unenforceable, circumvented by competitors and our patent applications may be found not to comply with patent eligibility rules and regulations; we may fail to prevail in potential lawsuits involving infringement of third party intellectual property; And our registered or unregistered trademarks or trade names may be challenged, infringed, circumvented or declared generic or determined to be infringing of other marks.

These and other important factors are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on November 2, 2023. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release due to our filings with the SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. Although we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. . These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

MultiClonix®, BiClonix® and TriClonix® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

Contact: Investor & Media Inquiries: Sherry Spear Merus NV VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 617-821-3246 [email protected] Kathleen Farren Merus NV IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 [email protected]

Source