Merlin AI reaches milestone by surpassing 1 million users within 11 months

Summary: Merlin AI celebrates meteoric growth, surpassing 1 million users in just 11 months, with revolutionary features transforming content creation and curation.

Palo Alto, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 24, 2023) – Merlin AI, a ChatGPT Chrome plugin, has reached a major milestone by amassing 1 million users within its first year of availability. The platform, which was released in December 2022, quickly went viral and caught the attention of the marketing and coding communities in February.

Merlin AI, originally designed as a browser add-on to improve the user experience with ChatGPT, has now expanded its capabilities. Two particularly useful features have emerged as the driving forces behind this success story: social media content creation and an effective summarization mechanism.

With Merlin AI, users can easily create original and engaging content for social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Gmail, revolutionizing the way people interact with brands online. To help users streamline their social media presence, Merlin AI acts as a versatile AI co-pilot, creating and responding to tweets, LinkedIn posts and emails on their behalf. With YouTube summaries and article summaries, users can easily reproduce and share content, meeting the growing need for time-saving content consumption.

To address the specific needs of marketers and programmers, Merlin AI has introduced cutting-edge functionalities to social media channels like Doppelganger on Twitter, which generates a chatbot from social profiles by analyzing the public tweets of any famous person. and provides answers to inquiries from the general public and Codex, streamlining complex code explanations and summaries of pull requests. Due to its unique features, Merlin AI is an essential tool for any business professional, especially marketers and coders.

Due to its commitment to user privacy, Merlin AI does not monitor user behavior on websites unless specifically requested by the user. Users can access both GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 models without the need for a ChatGPT account by using the 102 complimentary questions provided daily. Apart from these models, Merlin also provides access to other AI models such as Cloud 2 by Anthropic and Llama 2 by Meta.

Merlin AI, in its ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of AI-powered support, maintains its dedication to providing users with innovative functionalities and unmatched convenience. Merlin AI is the leading AI companion that is making headlines in the field of artificial intelligence for marketers looking to increase social media engagement or programmers seeking simplified code explanations.

To know more please visit https://www.getmerlin.in/

To add to Chrome browser, please visit Merlin: 1-click access to powerful AI plugins.

About Merlin AI

Merlin AI is an AI Copilot extension for Chrome that was developed to act as a powerful AI assistant. It provides advanced features for producing content and summarizing information. Merlin AI is well-positioned to play a leading role in the development of AI-powered solutions due to its dedication to protecting the privacy of its users and its rapidly growing user base.

media Contact

Company: Merlin AI

Person: Kalpana Thakur

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.getmerlin.in/

