SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Merit Circle DAO The World’s Largest Gaming-Focused DAO, Today Announces a New Strategic Partnership with Leading Gaming Platform adamant Expanding and enhancing the DAO ecosystem, including the open-source blockchain network Beam and native digital asset marketplace Circle By using Immutable’s innovative platform and technology.

“This strategic alliance with Merit Circle DAO and Beam’s commitment aligns perfectly with our mission to bring digital ownership to every gamer in the world. Immutable’s strong ecosystem combined with Merit Circle’s Web3 gaming expertise and Cutting-edge technology allows us to enrich the gaming experience for millions of players around the world,” said James Ferguson, co-founder and CEO of Immutable.

Beam Network is an open-source, multi-chain gaming ecosystem designed to meet the specific needs of gaming studios. It is a platform that simplifies the complexities of game development and dramatically enhances the overall user experience while focusing on the player.

Previously exclusive to Avalanche, Beam will now also launch on immutable zkEVM, an unprecedented scaling solution. polygon , Beam will also include Immutable’s next-generation Web3 solutions, such as immutable orderbook And irrevocable passport To help studios and content creators increase their revenues and liquidity by sharing in-game digital asset orders across the world’s leading marketplaces, as well as Web3 game developers to support players through passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation. It also provides the robust tools needed to incorporate quickly.

“At Merit Circle DAO, we want Beam – our gaming ecosystem – to be wherever games, players and developers are. This collaboration with Immutable and Polygon Labs represents a huge leap towards that vision,” Marco van Den Heuvel, CGO & Co. said. -Founder, Merit Circle. “That’s because we know, along with our new partners, that blockchain technology will soon define gaming – and the gaming community needs a marketplace that reflects that. Powered by Polygon, combined with Immutable’s zkEVM Our user-friendly applications are going to be an important part of the gaming puzzle in the near future. We can’t wait to see what’s next.”

This partnership follows Immutable’s recent announcements Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab And Amazon Web Services (AWS) , As the gaming industry continues to evolve, partnerships like this mark significant progress in addressing key challenges in mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in gaming.

Both Immutable and Merit Circle DAO are eager to harness the potential of their partnership, confident in its ability to deliver a new, innovative experience that gamers will love. While the starting point is the Sphere gaming marketplace, this collaboration aims to explore greater synergy and collectively contribute to the gaming industry.

To illustrate the possibilities, Merit Circle DAO boasts one of the largest non-native treasury in the Web3 gaming industry with over $100M+ in assets along with an extensive network of portfolio games and deep expertise in the gaming and blockchain industry. Merit Circle will commit to opportunities to invest in game or studio productions on DAO Immutable.

About Merit Circle

Created by a global community, Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem focused on the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the Web3 space, DAO is committed to integrating the infinite possibilities of blockchain technology with the most promising games to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences.

Merit Circle DAO has created Beam, an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements. Could.

about immutable

adamant is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safer and easier to create great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded in 2018 by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top disruptive tech investors such as Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, Bitcraft Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and is supported. More.

The immutable gaming platform makes it easier for game studios and independent developers to create and launch successful games securely and confidently on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions optimized for usability, helping developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized Web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to provide a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and offers developers several zk-based scaling options, including Immutable . ,

Immutable Games is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team with a proven track record of bringing games to millions of players. Studio leads world’s first blockbuster NFT trading-card game gods free from bondage and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG board of guardians , Along with its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise, aimed at improving the quality of each Web 3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem. Success is to be ensured.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

