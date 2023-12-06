Merck KGaA faces major setback as MS drug fails in late-stage trials

[1/2]The logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany on January 28, 2016. Reuters/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo Get licensing rights

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) said its experimental multiple sclerosis drug ivobrukindib failed to meet a primary goal in highly anticipated late-stage trials, dealing a major blow to the company’s growth ambitions. .

Merck said in a statement on Tuesday that in Phase 3 trials, ivobrutinib failed to reduce the annual relapse rate compared with Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Aubagio in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Merck is joining Sanofi (SASY.PA), Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche (ROG.S) in a four-way race to develop more targeted MS drugs in the class known as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. ) seen beyond. ,

Investors have been put off by the revenue prospects of the drug class, which is designed to more selectively block the cells that drive the harmful autoimmune response behind MS, due to possible links to liver damage.

After weak demand hit Merck’s specialty ingredients businesses, analysts said the successful launch of ivobrutinib was key for the diversified group to reach its target of sales of 25 billion euros ($27 billion) by 2025. , which will exceed 22.2 billion in 2022.

CEO Belén Garizo said as recently as October that the multiple sclerosis drug could achieve “blockbuster” status, industry word for annual sales exceeding $1 billion, even after concerns emerged that it could cause liver damage. It is possible

Family-controlled Merck said in April that U.S. regulators had halted enrollment of new patients in a trial of ivobrutinib, sending the German drugmaker’s share price crashing.

At the time, the company said the Food and Drug Administration had cited laboratory results suggesting liver injury from the drug, but the affected patients had no symptoms and did not require medical intervention.

Sanofi faced similar problems with its BTK drug candidate tolebrutinib.

Novartis said in April that trials of its anti-inflammatory drug candidate remibrutinib had so far shown no signs of liver damage.

Roche said in May that its BTK inhibitor against MS, fenebrutinib, had reduced harmful brain lesions associated with the disease in a mid-stage trial and no new safety concerns emerged.

For Merck’s mid-sized pharma unit, the failed trial is another major blow to growth, as cancer drug bintrafesp alfa failed in a 2021 trial, ending its alliance with GSK (GSK.L).

The diversified conglomerate indicated last month that full-year operating income would likely be in the lower half of its target range due to weak demand for biotech drugs and specialty materials used to make semiconductors.

The maker of pharmaceuticals, lab gear and specialty chemicals had previously forecast a return to revenue growth next year, recovering from a decline in demand for its specialty materials to produce biotech drugs and semiconductors.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Berger, editing by Bill Berkrot and Josie Kao

