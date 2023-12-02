Merchant of the Week: Entrepreneurs Open New Shops Supporting Small Businesses!

Serene Dream opened at 6A Wellington Road on Saturday, 4 November, with a giveaway for the first 30 people through the door.

It was opened by Lisa Williams, 37, from Rhyl, with her friend and fellow businesswoman, mum-of-three Anne-Marie Jones, 36, from Denbigh.

Lisa shared what an incredible response the city and small businesses have received.

Lisa, a life coach and best-selling author who runs the business “Vision Board Queen,” emphasized how encouraged she was by the feedback.

She said: “I’m excited to kick off the festive season here in my hometown of Rhyl; Helping small businesses is a big passion of mine.”

Anne-Marie shared how happy she was to be involved in such a worthy cause of helping small businesses.

The two have paired together more than 20 small businesses, each of which rents a shelf in the store.

There is a wide range of items ranging from jewellery, gifts, homemade bath and body products, clothing for adults and children, crystals, books and much more.

Some of the businesses involved include Jewel Tree Cymru, Sunflower Moon Crystals, Moonbabies Massage and Lace Frogs.

As well as being a space for small businesses, Lisa and Anne-Marie have also created a festive program for families to come together and get into the festive spirit.

You can book for any festive activities via the website or call the store to book: www.serendream.co.uk.

They have Santa letter writing workshops, festive story time, painting and card making.

Plus, there will be a special appearance from the Grinch in the Grotto.

The Serene Dream team has also appealed for donations for children and adults; They are looking for donations to help make hampers for Christmas.

They will donate the hampers to Blossom & Bloom, a charity that helps protect women with young children in Rhyl, and any leftover hampers will be donated to Ford Community Center and its foodbank.

Source: www.northwalespioneer.co.uk