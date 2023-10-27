Mercedes says ‘brutal’ EV market will put pressure on car sales margins

Status quo of BEV market “not sustainable” – CFO

Operating profit fell 6.8% to 4.8 billion euros in Q3

Pricing competition, supply chain disruptions impact earnings

Adjusted returns for cars expected at the lower end of the forecast

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz (MBGN.DE) said steep price cuts and supply chain issues in the “brutal” electric vehicle market mean it could expect a 12-14% adjusted return on sales in the lower 20s. There is a possibility of reaching the level. Forecast for the car division due to a decline in third quarter earnings.

The luxury carmaker said it remains committed to its EV targets, but if margins on EVs remain lower than before, it could boost earnings with better returns from its combustion engine portfolio, its chief financial officer said in a the analyst said on the call.

“Some traditional players are selling battery electric vehicles below the level of internal combustion engine cars, despite their higher production costs,” said Harald Wilhelm, “It’s a very cruel place to be.”

“I can hardly imagine that the current status quo is entirely sustainable for everyone,” he said.

Wilhelm said discounts on some models in Germany in the fourth quarter do not represent an overall change in the carmaker’s pricing strategy of keeping prices high to focus on increasing margins on volumes.

Mercedes shares had fallen more than 6% by 0733 GMT to their lowest in almost a year, and were the biggest faller on the euro zone blue-chip index (.STOXXE50). BMW was down 4% and VW more than 2%.

Carmakers from Ford (FN) to Tesla (TSLA.O) have been cutting prices all year in markets from the United States to China to boost demand, but Mercedes-Benz largely resisted the move. Is.

The company on Thursday reported a 12.4% adjusted return on sales at its car division in the third quarter.

People take photos at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the press day of the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan on October 25, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) across the group fell 6.8% to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion), slightly above consensus, as its earnings from Vans fell 44% with an adjusted return on sales of 15%. % jumped to 715 million euros.

Group revenue declined 1.4% to 37.2 billion euros.

Mercedes-Benz described the market environment as “dim”, but Wilhelm said that when it comes to inflation and energy pricing, “we are beyond the worst”.

But a 329 million euro hit from higher inflation, foreign exchange and supply chain-related costs dragged down third-quarter earnings, the company said, echoing Porsche, which warned in its Q3 results on Tuesday that the luxury sector would be hit hard by the broader Is not untouched by economic impact. troubles

Earlier this month Mercedes-Benz reported a 4% decline in overall third-quarter sales, with top-end sales down 11%, partly due to model changes and a shift to 48-volt batteries supplied by Bosch. Due to a failure in the system.

The company said car revenue declined 3.8% due to a decline in deliveries, but the average selling price remained stable.

Looking ahead, it expects the sales rate of the first three quarters to remain at roughly the same pace in the fourth quarter, and has not adjusted its full-year sales target without any year-on-year change.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Rachel Peacock, Jacqueline Wong and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Autos correspondent in Germany, covering the industry’s transition to electric vehicles. Previously reported on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail sector in South Asia, China and Europe and broader general news. Formerly at YouGov and Economy, a charity working to produce accessible economics coverage.

Source: www.reuters.com