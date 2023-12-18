Mercedes dealer hands 'Tesla Autopilot recall' article to customer

A Mercedes-Benz dealership in Texas has reportedly handed over a printed copy of an article detailing the recent Tesla Autopilot recall, which was announced last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Tesla immediately deployed a software update to fix the problems cited in the recall, which was announced Wednesday after a nearly two-year NHTSA investigation into Autopilot. However, following a correction, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Houston, Texas was apparently caught giving a printed handout of the story to a customer. cnnAs shared by a user in the Tesla Club of Greater Houston group on Facebook on Sunday (via). x User BrianX2023).

In the original post, the author writes that a friend with a Tesla Model Y Performance was given the printed article when she brought her Mercedes to the dealer for a service appointment, along with a business card from Christopher O’Banion, a salesman at Mercedes of Houston Greenway was given. Place. You can see the printed article and business card photo below, as shared on X.

Admittedly, this move is quite bizarre, and it indicates dealerships’ concerns about competition from Tesla, especially considering that the aforementioned “recall” was already fixed with an update. It’s unclear whether this item is being handed out to multiple customers, or just to this one person who already has a Tesla. However, in any case, it looks very strange coming from an official Mercedes dealer.

At the time of writing, the seller listed on the business card, Christopher O’Banion, has not responded Teslarati’s Email request for comment.

The term “recall” has been widely criticized by those in the Tesla community as being inaccurate, especially in cases where issues are immediately fixed with an update rather than requiring a tow to a service center to be fixed.

While the broader NHTSA recall notice applied to more than two million Tesla vehicles, the automaker deployed a free over-the-air (OTA) software update on Wednesday to address the issues, which the agency said was caused by Autopilot’s Autosteer system. Were related to not doing adequate investigation. Driver’s attention. The update introduced additional safety checks and controls for Autopilot to remind drivers to continue paying attention, as described in the recall notice below.

“At no cost to customers, affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, which is expected to begin deploying to some affected vehicles on or shortly after December 12, 2023, with software version 2023.44.30 Is. The remaining affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software fix at a later date.

“This measure will include additional controls and alerts already in place on affected vehicles to encourage drivers to follow their ongoing driving responsibilities whenever Autosteer engages, including keeping hands on the steering wheel and attention to the road.” Is included.

“Depending on the vehicle hardware, additional controls include, among other things, increasing the prominence of visual alerts on the user interface, simplifying engagement and disengagement of Autosteer, additional checks when engaging Autosteer and using the feature outside controlled access highways.” Will be included as the time comes closer. traffic control, and eventual suspension from the use of Autosteer, if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate consistent and continuous driving responsibility while the feature is engaged.

Source: www.teslarati.com