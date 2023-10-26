Mercedes-Benz shares fall 6% on profit decline; CFO expresses regret over ‘cruel’ EV pricing

Shares of Mercedes-Benz fell on Thursday as it reported lower profit and revenue and highlighted pricing challenges in the electric vehicle sector.

Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm described the EV market as “a pretty brutal place,” Reuters reported.

It comes as some conventional automakers sell EVs at lower prices than regular combustion-engine cars despite higher production costs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4Matic+ will be showcased at the Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium on January 9, 2020.

Sjoerd van der Wal | Getty Images News | getty images

Frankfurt-listed shares fell 5.8% at 10:56 a.m. London time (5:56 p.m. ET), sending the stock to its worst day since May 4, according to LSEG data.

The company said it faced a “market environment dominated by intense price competition”, particularly in EVs.

“I can hardly imagine that the current status quo is completely sustainable for everyone,” Wilhelm said, according to the news agency.

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 7% in the third quarter to 4.8 billion euros ($5.06 billion). Revenue declined 1.4% to 37.2 billion euros, below consensus estimates, as passenger car sales fell 5%, partly due to supply chain challenges.

Inflation along with supply chain issues and foreign exchange losses was a major challenge for the company.

The results showed that total car sales remained almost stable in the first nine months, with an increase in Germany and a decline in China.

Mercedes-Benz is targeting 50% hybrid and EV global sales by 2025, and says it will launch only electric models from then on. The company said on Thursday that it is committed to these goals.

Despite a slow start to the electric vehicle transition, legacy automakers have announced ambitious targets in recent years but face intense competition from Chinese players like Elon Musk’s Tesla and Warren Buffett-backed BYD.

The results showed that Mercedes’ share of all-electric vehicle sales increased from 6% to 11% in the first nine months of the year.

Source: www.cnbc.com